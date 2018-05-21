Coach praises debutants: 'They stood up and did their job'

Rocky Brothers front rower Riley Reid played a leading role in his team's big win over Fitzroy/Gracemere on Saturday night.

Rocky Brothers front rower Riley Reid played a leading role in his team's big win over Fitzroy/Gracemere on Saturday night. Chris Ison ROK200518cleague3

RUGBY LEAGUE: A handful of youngsters stood tall in their A-grade debuts for Rockhampton Brothers at Browne Park on Saturday night.

The Brethren scored a 52-12 win over Fitzroy/Gracemere, three tries in the last 10 minutes blowing the scoreline out on what was, for the most part, a pretty competitive clash.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Scott Munns had to call on some fresh faces because of player unavailability and injuries, which is becoming an all too familiar scenario for the first-term coach.

"We've blooded a lot of young fellas already this season,” he said.

"I think I've used 35 players already but I guess it's good knowing that if I need to call on them again they'll be ready to go if I need them.

"I'm just hoping we can get a settled side on the park for the run home.”

Munns was impressed with his newest A-grade recruits on Saturday.

"We ran away with it in the end but it was a fairly tight game,” he said.

"We had a lot of young fellas debuting and playing a second or third game so we knew that we were going to be in for a tough fight and Fitzroy provided that.

"The young guys stood up and played really well. They all came on and did the job for us.”

Winger Joe Shackleton scored two tries and kicked a handful of goals in his first A-grade appearance, while Riley Shadlow, Ty Vallence and Harry Griffin also put in strong showings.

The only sour note was a knee injury to Keaton White, who made a valuable contribution in several different positions in his time on the park.

Munns said the experienced quartet of Ayden Cooper, Todd Russell, Riley Reid and Lachlan Hall provided a strong platform in the middle, and David Inskip stepped up from reserve grade and had a "cracking game”.

Brothers' next opponents are Woorabinda, who were hammered 68-10 by comp leaders Yeppoon on Saturday.

Despite that result, Munns knows his troops will have to be up for that game.

"You don't know what Woorabinda are going to throw at you. They can attack and score tries from anywhere so we'll have to be on our toes,” he said.

ROUND 8 RESULTS