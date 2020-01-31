Coach says team ready for a successful weekend meet Coach praises team after successful weekend meet

Menu
CQ Swimming President Michael Borg congratulates Jack Kelly, Deanna Brown and Joe Milburn on the club's overall club champion win in Emerald.
Coach praises team after successful weekend meet

Aaron Kelly
30th Jan 2020 12:42 PM
CARIBEAE Swimming Club is clocking up the kilometres – in an out of the pool – ahead of the upcoming Queensland Sprint Championships.

Fresh from success at the CQ Sprint Championships, a strong Caribeae contingent will hit the road this weekend for the Biloela Short Course Swimming Carnival.

Coach Jodie Shanks said the annual Biloela event was another hit-out for her swimmers in the build-up to the Queensland Sprints at Brisbane’s Chandler Pool on February 15-16.

“It’s an opportunity for the kids heading to Brisbane to get some more race practice and come away with some PBs,” she said.

The well-respected Caribeae coach is still on a high following her team’s performances at the recent CQ Sprints held in Emerald.

Caribeae was crowned the Club High Points Champion after a dominant display in the pool.

The championships attracted hundreds of swimmers from Barcaldine, Biloela, Blackwater, Boyne Tannum, Dysart, Emerald, Emu Park, Gladstone, Glenden, Longreach, Mackay, Middlemount, Moranbah, Moura, Springsure, Tieri and Yeppoon.

“I’m extremely proud of the efforts of our swimmers – from the youngest to our oldest,” she said.

“We had some excellent individual efforts on the day, as well as our relay teams, who won five of eight events.”

As a result, Caribeae dominated the age champion awards – Zachary Thomsen (8 years boys), Levi Thomsen (9 years boys), Hamish Nolan-Munns (12 years boys), Jack Kelly (14 years boys), Tyler Seagrott (multi-class), Bailee Love (9 years girls), Amber Webber (15 years girls) and Kourtney Draper (16 years girls).

cq swimming
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

