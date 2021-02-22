Menu
2019 NBL Blitz
Basketball

Coach ‘super excited’ about new Rockets recruit

Pam McKay
22nd Feb 2021 6:00 PM
The McDonald’s Rockhampton Rockets have made their first signing for the year and coach Neal Tweedy is “extremely happy” about it.

They have secured the services of 197cm forward Najeal Young for the 2021 NBL1 North season, which starts in May.

The 26-year-old spent the 2019 season with the Frankston Blues in the NBL1 South league, averaging 14 points and eight rebounds during the season.

He previously played in the G-League with the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Tweedy was pleased to announce Young’s arrival.

“Najeal has proven that he is a great contributor at the NBL1 level after having a very successful season with the Frankston Blues in 2019,” he said.

“He will provide the Rockets team with great flexibility in the forward position and we are super excited at what he will bring to the table.”

Young said he had heard great things about the Rockhampton Rockets program.

“I am looking forward to getting to work and preparing for the season ahead with my new teammates,” he said.

“I have heard about the wonderful community support this program has and I can’t wait to become a part of that community.

“I am looking forward to working helping out with the junior programs and schools programs within the region.”

