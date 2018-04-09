Coach tips big future for Denny

SILVER LINING: Allora's Matthew Denny competes in the Men's Hammer final on day four of the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games. Denny won silver in the event throwing 74.88m.

SILVER LINING: Allora's Matthew Denny competes in the Men's Hammer final on day four of the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games. Denny won silver in the event throwing 74.88m. Michael Steele

ATHLETICS: Matthew Denny's "family” had everything crossed in the stands at Carrara Stadium yesterday.

Coach Grahame Pitt, Denny's family and about 100 travelling Allora residents watched nervously as Denny prepared for his final qualifying throw.

Having fouled his first two throws Denny had one last shot at making the top eight which would compete for medals.

The 21-year-old got the job done with a mark of 73.82m before going on to win silver behind English man Nick Miller.

"It's a really fantastic achievement for Matt - the culmination of nine years of hard work,” Pitt said.

"It doesn't end here for him though - there's a lot more to come from him.

"He's only young, 21, and throwers normally don't hit their peak until their 30s.

"He can go past 80m - he's got that in him.”

Pitt said he had little doubt Denny would qualify for the finals.

"He's been in that situation before,” Pitt said.

"I don't think the average person understands just how much pressure there is on athletes in these situations.

"How an athlete deals with that pressure often determines their success - just as much as their form and fitness.

"He (Denny) deals with that pressure extremely well. It's quite amazing how well he performs.

"In the end he did the little things right.