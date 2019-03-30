Coach urges Capras to 'grab game by the scruff of the neck'

BACK IN ACTION: Aaron Flanagan will make his first appearance this season for the CQ Capras in tonight's home game.

BACK IN ACTION: Aaron Flanagan will make his first appearance this season for the CQ Capras in tonight's home game. Matthew McInerney

RUGBY LEAGUE: Coach David Faiumu wants to see a more consistent and better disciplined CQ Capras outfit in action at Browne Park tonight.

The Capras host the Tweed Heads Seagulls and will be looking to bounce back from their disappointing 42-20 loss to the Mackay Cutters in the local derby last weekend.

But they will have to do it without fullback and 143-game NRL veteran Matt Wright, who was suspended for two games after taking an early guilty plea on a dangerous contact charge.

Suspension and injury have meant Faiumu has not been able to field the same team once this season.

In Wright's absence, Kainoa Gudgeon moves to fullback and Gladstone Valleys product Eli Noovao will debut on the wing.

Chalice Atoi maintains his position in the second row with Bill Cullen still sidelined with a back injury.

Hard-working forward Riley Reid has been named on the bench again after impressing in his debut last weekend, and prop/lock Aaron Flanagan also comes into the 17.

Coach David Faiumu: "We need to bring urgency and intent.” Allan Reinikka ROK150818acapras1

Faiumu said the Capras would need to start hard and fast against Tweed.

"We've just got to be more consistent. The starts to games are so important,” he said.

"Our last couple of starts against Wynnum and Mackay have been poor.

"You can't let teams get ahead of you; you can't wait 10, 15, 20 minutes to decide to start playing.

"We need to bring urgency and intent and grab the game by the scruff of the neck.”

Tweed have won two of their three games but also come into tonight's clash on the back of a heavy loss.

Faiumu said they would be desperate for a win.

"They've got a good squad and they usually get a few Titans boys back,” he said.

Captain Jack Madden will be hoping to lead the Capras back to the winner's circle tonight. Allan Reinikka ROK250818acapras2

"They had a hiccup last week against Burleigh and I dare say (coach) Ben Woolf will be looking for a response to that.

"We're pretty keen to get a win over them and start turning Browne Park into a place that's really hard to travel to.”

Faiumu said the key again would be to contain the opposition's forwards and nullify their go-forward.

"In attack, we need to be a bit smarter. We were quite one-out last time we played at home,” he said.

"We need to keep improving on that and keep turning their big boys around like we did against Souths Logan.

"We have to play to our strengths which are our outside backs and our movement with the ball.

"It's about controlling the game and managing it a little bit better.”

Tonight's game is at 7pm, with the Capras 18s at 3pm and the Capras 20s at 5pm.

CAPRAS TEAM