Coach urges debutants to take opportunity with both hands

Capras coach Kim Williams: "I'm hoping they can really push their case for selection."

RUGBY LEAGUE: Make the most of this opportunity.

That will be coach Kim Williams' message to the nine debutants who will line up for the Rockhampton Leagues Club Capras in tonight's pre-season trial against the Townsville Blackhawks in Mackay.

It's the appearance of the young guns, a number of them emerging from the local league ranks, that has Williams more excited about this trial match than he was about last weekend's clash with the Brisbane Broncos.

"I'm hoping they can really push their case for selection,” he said.

"Next week we'll be picking pretty close to our best 18 to 20, and that will all be dependent on the performances of last week and this week.

"Some players might only get this opportunity to really show us what they've got so I want them to take it with both hands and make the most of it.

"Team performance-wise, I'll be looking for guys with a high work rate who are executing all the stuff we've practised in the pre-season.”

Williams said the team's focus would again be on defence, with that being a "significant factor” in deciding on final selections come Round 1 of the Intrust Super Cup which kicks off on March 10.

"Last week I think we defended our try line really well but I didn't think we were very good holding the Broncos in their own half so I will be looking for an improvement there.

"I expect the Blackhawks to be one of the higher-ranked teams this year so it's a great opportunity for these guys to play against some very high-quality opposition.”

Today's game starts at 6pm at Wests Leagues Club.

Meanwhile, Capras' big-name recruit Dave Taylor is on target to play in the club's final trial against the Mackay Cutters at Browne Park next weekend.

CAPRAS SQUAD

Zeik Foster, Jamie Minto, Junior Kirisome, Jayden Albert, Jace O'Neill, Sonny Kerry, Jack Madden, Brad Lupi, Aaron Teroi, Tavite Lopeti, Jyde Dwyer, Tyson White, Jamie Hill, Darcy Davey, Gillesbie Fai, James Livock, Aaron Flanagan, Phil Nati, Lachlan Norris, Ryan Flintham, Sam Lollo, Troyson Bassani, Jack White.