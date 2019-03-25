Coach Wallin says 2019 Swans team could be the best yet

Swans powerhouse Tommy Cossens is back to his brilliant best.

Swans powerhouse Tommy Cossens is back to his brilliant best. GEORGE VARTABEDIAN

AFL: Rivals beware. Mark Wallin believes the 2019 Yeppoon Swans could be the best yet.

It's an ominous warning from the coach of a team that is already considered one of the greatest in AFL Capricornia history.

The Swans have won 61 games straight on their way to claiming four consecutive flags.

They are closing in fast on BITS' unbeaten run of 65 games and, understandably, are red-hot favourites to become the first team to ever win five straight premierships.

The mighty Swans have picked up this year where they left off in 2018.

They hammered the Whitsunday Sea Eagles 173-nil in the Central Queensland Cup on March 3 before posting a 120-point win over the Hervey Bay Bombers in a pre-season trial a fortnight later.

BIG YEAR: Yeppoon Swans coach Mark Wallin addresses his players during last weekend's pre-season trial game against the Hervey Bay Bombers. GEORGE VARTABEDIAN

Wallin knows the signs are pointing to another big year for his champion outfit.

"We've had a terrific pre-season - we've had two wins, everybody's done everything right and we've come through injury-free,” he said.

"Nearly every other year we've got major injuries out of our pre-season but this year we've pretty much got a full list to pick from.

"This is probably the first time in my time as coach that we could go in with our full strength side in Round 1.”

Wallin does not like to draw comparisons between his teams past and present but when pressed said this was "potentially the best of the lot of them”.

"We've got the likes of Tommy Cossens and Matt Wallin fit and at full strength, Leigh Cossens is in the best form of his life, Alex Chapman's back at the club and we've picked up Trevor Johnson, a big centre half back from WA who's a great asset,” he said.

Leigh Cossens, pictured in last year's grand final, is in top form. Matt Taylor GLA010918AFLM

"Jamie Garner is killing it in the ruck. He's had an exceptional start to the season. He was best on ground in the CQ Cup game and was probably close to our best again against Hervey Bay.

"Sammy Nicholls is back, Sebastian Kilpatrick is back, these are all premiership players of the club.

"It's a scary thought but we are really strong at the moment.”

The Swans are excited about hosting BITS in the season opener on Saturday, March 30.

"I know Boyne Island, they're a bit of a class act so I'm sure they'll come up here pretty strong,” Wallin said.

"Obviously their record is on the line. If they can't beat us in this game they're not going to have another chance to defend it, they are going to have to rely on other teams to do it.”

Wallin will be urging his players not to get ahead of themselves when they run on to Swan Park for the Round 1 clash.

"We just need to get out there and follow our processes and our rules.

"I'm sure if we do that right we'll get the job done and probably get it done quite comfortably, I reckon.”