Coach: 'We're getting back to where we need to be'

Frenchville's Timothy Barker finds room to move in the CQ Premier League clash against Nerimbera on Saturday night.

FOOTBALL: Frenchville coach Mat Wust said improved ball movement was a feature of his team's victory in Round 6 of the CQ Premier League on Saturday night.

The Roos ran out 5-nil winners over Nerimbera at Ryan Park, with Joe Burke and Paul Jackson both scoring a brace and Ryan Hawken completing the scoring.

Wust said his team continued to build as new combinations started to click.

"It wasn't our best performance but we're getting back to where we need to be,” he said.

"We had a lot better ball movement on Saturday.

"There were no stand-outs, everyone played pretty well.”

Frenchville had several early opportunities but it was Burke who got them on the board in the 37th minute.

The score remained 1-nil at half-time before Frenchville went on to slot four more in the second stanza.

Wust's side is now gearing up for an epic clash with Cap Coast when the competition resumes after the Easter break on Saturday, April 27.

The game will also double as Round 4 of the FFA Cup.

"It will be a big game for us. You have to win those games if you want to keep progressing in the FFA Cup,” he said.

"All the boys will be stepping up and we'll see how we go.”

Cap Coast took the points when the teams met in Round 1 but Wust said his side would be keen to avenge that defeat in what promises to be another hard-fought contest.

RESULTS