Coach: 'We've got to throw everything we've got at them'
RUGBY LEAGUE: "Aim up or we get towelled up.”
The was the blunt message from CQ Capras coach David Faiumu to his troops this week as they prepared for their Round 11 away game against the second-placed Burleigh Bears.
The Capras have slumped to the bottom of the Intrust Super Cup ladder after losing their past nine games.
Their most recent defeat came at the hands of the Redcliffe Dolphins at Browne Park last Sunday.
Despite his team eventually going down 52-10, Faiumu saw glimpses of the style of football he wants his team to play.
"We were brilliant last week in the first 15 to 20 minutes. We played how we wanted to play and we got repeat sets which I haven't seen from the boys for a long time,” he said.
But the issue again was sustaining that pressure and the Capras ended up letting the Dolphins "off the hook too easily”.
Faiumu has been urging his players to stay in the fight for the full 80 minutes.
"If we get beat on talent and skill then so be it, but my message to the boys is don't get beat on effort,” he said.
"We need to keep applying pressure and force errors, and tighten up the ruck because that's where they got us last week.
"Either we aim up or we get towelled up.
"We've just got to go down there and throw everything we've got at them.”
Faiumu appreciates his side is up against it but said it was not all doom and gloom in the Capras camp.
"The feeling's been really good. The boys want to really put in and work hard,” he said.
"I know it's going to be hard but we've got some winnable games coming up.”
Faiumu said the Capras had to play clinical football today.
"We have a couple of goals in attack and a couple of goals in defence and we just need to stick to those and not over-complicate things.
"I want the players to make it a personal battle between them and their opposite number.
"Collectively, if everyone's got that mindset we're a chance against the big hitters in the competition.”
The game kicks off at 4pm at Pizzey Park.
The Capras 20s, who are just one point outside the eight in the Hastings Deering Colts competition, play the Bears at 2.15pm.
CAPRAS TEAM
- Kainoa Gudgeon, Maipele Morseu, BJ Aufaga-Toomaga, Nathan Bassani, Elijah Anderson, Matthew Wright, Jack Madden, Eddie Pettybourne, Aaron Teroi, Aaron Pene, Bill Cullen, Sione Veukiso, Jamie Hill, Eli Noovao, Peter Rogers, Aaron Flanagan, Jack Lote