Coach: 'We've had success I could never believe possible'

Swans' coach Mark Wallin: "We've had some great footballers come through this club over the last five years.”

Swans' coach Mark Wallin: "We've had some great footballers come through this club over the last five years.” Paul Braven GLA070516FOOTY

AFL: Coach Mark Wallin sometimes has to pinch himself when he thinks about what his all-conquering Yeppoon Swans have achieved.

The champion outfit has not lost a game in the AFL Capricornia senior competition since round six in 2015.

They have already wrapped up the 2018 minor premiership with three games of the regular season left to play and are understandably confident of making it four flags in a row come September.

READ: Swans soar to three-peat with 89-point win over BITS

Wallin said when he took on the coaching gig five years ago he could never have imagined what was to come.

"I thought if we could have a crack at winning a premiership within three years I'd be pretty happy,” he said.

"We've had success that I could never believe possible.

"It shows the depth we've got in our ranks, we've had some great footballers come through this club over the last five years.”

Tommy Cossens has been in scintillating form for the Swans. Chris Ison ROK040916caflfinal2

Wallin said a highlight of the season had been the return from injury of star midfielder Tommy Cossens.

He has kicked 64 goals in just nine games, nine of them last Saturday in the Swans' 99-point demolition of third-placed BITS.

The coach was also impressed at the way his side kept winning - and winning well - despite regularly taking the field without some of their leading players.

"No matter what side we have, they really want to win and they do what they have to do,” he said.

Wallin said despite having booked a semi-final berth, his players were not looking that far ahead.

"We just have to get the next three games done,” he said.

"We've got Brothers this week and we'll deal with that game first and move on to the following week. We still want to work on things that we want to get right before finals.”

The Yeppoon Swans claimed the three-peat last year. pam mckay

Wallin said the pressure was "well and truly” on the Swans to maintain their dominance.

"A lot of people don't believe that but if you haven't lost a game in three-and-a-half years of footy it's going to happen one day,” he said.

"We know that each time we go out there every side's trying their best to beat us to have the mantle of being the side that beat the Swans.

"The pressure is on us and we feel it a little bit but the boys just love it. They rise to that pressure.”

AFL LADDER

Yeppoon <WL> 48

Glenmore <WL> 32

BITS <WL> 30

Panthers <WL> 22

Brothers <WL> 12

Gladstone <WL> 0