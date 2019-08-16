Coaches tell what will win them the grand final

FINALS FEVER: Dawson Valley winger George Stacey in full flight in his team's semi-final win over Gladstone Grufs.

RUGBY UNION: Dawson Valley's versatility could prove the difference in Saturday's big dance, coach Jack Travers says.

The minor premiers will tackle Rockhampton Brothers in the Rugby Capricornia grand final at 6pm at Rugby Park.

The teams have played just once this season, with Brothers taking the honours in a close contest.

Travers said excitement was building in the squad.

"We'll be looking to play a fast game and finish the season off the right way,” he said.

"This week the focus has been on the factors we can control - our preparation and the way we want to play at the weekend.

"We know we have to do all the little things right, play an up-tempo game and maintain possession.”

Dawson Valley's flyhalf Harry Phillips sets his team on the attack. Carly Goody

Travers said it had been a whole-of-club effort that had got Drovers to the decider.

"Although we can only select 23 for Saturday, there are many others who have played an equally important role through the season to get us to this grand final,” he said.

Travers believes Drovers' strength is their versatility - the ability to adapt their game to match any opposition.

That would be the case again on Saturday.

"We'll be trying to come at them from every angle and find their weak points and take full advantage of them,” he said.

Travers said Drovers had a strong set piece, a very mobile forward pack and a dynamic backline that was capable of scoring plenty of points.

Brothers Lachlan Campbell goes on the attack against Gladstone Grufs. AMANDA BALL

Brothers would be looking to counteract that with rock-solid defence.

Coach Rob Walsh said he would be sticking with the tried and true formula that had worked for his team all season.

"We'll just be focusing on our set piece and structures and defence and discipline.

"Defence is the key. You can win any game if the other team doesn't score points.

"They've got a very good defensive outfit and we do as well.

Brothers Timothy Pearce is wrapped up by the Gladstone defence. AMANDA BALL

"I believe it will be a tight game, especially if both sides' defences are on song.”

Walsh will be looking for big performances from front rowers Tom Newberry and Nicholas Watson, loose forward Timothy Pearce and flyhalf Lee Anderson.

The coach said his players' commitment this season had been unwavering and he would love to see it rewarded with the ultimate prize.

"They're keen and ready to go.

"I'll be telling the boys to enjoy it and to play for their mates, their club and the jersey they are wearing.”