Coach’s admission after AFL ‘stinker’

Chris Scott said even though Geelong will review its 10-point win against Collingwood, he has one eye on his side’s round 13 blockbuster clash against Port Adelaide.

The Cats and Power are jostling for a top-four position and the game looms as an early finals-shaping contest.

Scott said the Cats’ win over the Pies “wasn’t one for the ages”, and that it isn’t hard to look ahead to the Adelaide Oval game.

“It’s pretty easy for us to look forward given the next challenge for us is Port Adelaide in Adelaide,” he said.

“Our guys have done a really good job to get to the bye at 8-3 and be in contention again. The second half of the year is in our hands.

“I won’t be able to stop thinking about Port Adelaide.”

Scott said Brandon Parfitt and Quinton Narkle had stepped up in the absence of Mitch Duncan, Cam Guthrie and Patrick Dangerfield.

“Parfitt’s become one of our really important players over a decent period of time now,” he said.

“Narkle, in a way, has been starved of opportunity not necessarily through any faults of his own.

“If you go back 12-months he was in our best team up until Round 7 or 8 I would say. And then he did a significant hamstring and couldn’t get back into our team because our midfield was going pretty well.

Scott said there will be selection headaches ahead for the Cats with midfielders Duncan, Guthrie, Dangerfield and Mark O’Connor, as well as Mark Blicavs all to come back in the next two games.

“We have some players to come back over the next week or two, so we are going to be a little bit squeezed at the selection table,” he said.

“But Narkle in particular is doing a really good job and would be hard to displace.”

