Coal industry booming following surge in exports

EXPORTS UP: Federal Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry with Jack Trenaman, managing director of SMW. Maddelin McCosker

THE release of a new federal government report has sparked hope that regional areas will soon be reaping the benefits following an upsurge in the coal industry.

The in-depth report, released yesterday () by Minister for Resources and Northern Australia Matt Canavan showed a $250 billion increase in the Australian economy, delivered by the mining industry.

Jack Trenaman, Managin Director of SMW said the jump in exports bode well for parts of the state that rely on the mining industry.

"The Bowen Basin has premium grade coal which attracts a premium price," he said.

"The rest of the world wants what we've got here and with those exports come the royalties, and with the royalties come opportunities for companies like up us to grow, and as well to see the infrastructure in regional towns like Rockhampton grow.

"Coal royalties for Queensland, and especially in our region, is certainly underestimated and I think we all need to appreciate the contribution to coal for these areas and the growth to what we have now and where it will take us in the future."

For Mr Trenaman, his business relies on the coal industries and when they are booming, so is local business, saying growth in the industry leads to more employment.

"Most years, we average here around 40 apprentices and trainees, that has grown over the last six or seven years by about 20," he said.

"So we've doubled our apprentices and trainees and it gives us more opportunities to contribute back into what is currently a shortfall in trades labour within Queensland."

Mr Trenaman went on to say that growth within the industries creates more opportunities for young people to be trained and become part of the work force.

Michelle Landry, Federal Member for Capricornia said the 'massive' increase in exports proves that plays a vital role in Australia's economy,

"We have the nay-sayers saying that coal is gone, well no it's not," Minister Landry said.

"It is something that is hear to stay and here in Central Queensland it is very important for our whole sector. This is about jobs for Central Queensland, this is about building the economy for Central Queensland, so I am really pleased that our exports are so high.

Minister Landry also said projects like the Carmichael Mine will help contribute to further increases in export figures, saying it will create 'a real boom' for local businesses such as SMW.

She went on call out Labor and the Greens for their constant attacks on the coal sector, saying the large royalties gained from the mining industries benefit the state government.

"If the coal sector stopped overnight, it would have a massive impact on the economy on not only Queensland, but Australia," she said.

"The amount of royalties that are paid, billions of dollars to the Queensland Government show that these are sectors that really need to move forward."

Labor's candidate for Capricornia Russell Roberston's said if Adani was able to meet their financial and environmental obligations, the project will go ahead.

He acknowledged the coal sector was a big piece of the economy, one that he was extremely proud of.

"It's great to see a strong coal market, proof that coal is still a force inside the Capricornia electorate," Mr Robertson said.

"Being a third generation coal miner, it makes me excited. The community travels forward with a strong coal sector.

"A stronger coal sector means more jobs and more stability."

Given coal's strong export figures, Mr Robertson said it was no surprise that there was an ongoing expansion in the Galilee basin.

He responded to Ms Landry's criticism that he didn't support the mining industry by saying she was "out of touch with the real community".

"I work and still live in these communities," he said.

"It shows she's someone who is more worried the mine companies than the mine workers."