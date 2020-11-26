Coal mine expansion securing 200 jobs reaches next stage

The Isaac Plains coal mine in the Bowen Basin.

A PLAN to extend the life of a coal mine purchased for just $1 in 2015 is now before the Federal Environment Department for approval.

Stanmore Coal submitted an application earlier this year to the Department of Environment and Energy to expand its Isaac Plains Complex Mine, near Moranbah.

The complex is made up of the original Isaac Plains Mine and Isaac Plains East mining areas.

Stanmore is planning to extend the Isaac Plains East mining area.

An Environment Department spokesman said a final public environment report had been published, including comments from the public, following a period of consultation.

“The department will take the public environment report into account when it assesses the project against the requirements of the Australian Government’s Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act 1999,” he said.

A final decision is due by December 11.

In its application, Stanmore said the extension of the open-cut pits would provide access to an extra 8.2 million tonnes of coking coal a year and secure 220 full-time jobs.

Stanmore said its approved operation would last until 2024.

If the extension is approved, coal mining could continue there until 2027-28.

The mine has been a major success story for Stanmore, with mining restarted in 2016 and the first shipment of coal exported in May the same year.

In August, Stanmore Coal’s $90 million Isaac Downs mining project was declared a prescribed project.

