Coal price expected to stay up after hitting six-year high

COAL prices are likely to remain elevated for months after hitting a six-year high this week, Tony Caruso believes.

Mining.com has reported that world coking coal prices reached their highest since the second quarter of 2011 on Thursday, at US $314/t, and cites the supply shortages after the Queensland storm as the key reason.

Even though most of the mines weathered the March 28 cyclone unscathed, Aurizon's Goonyella railway line was expected to take more than five weeks to repair.

This line feeds the Dalyrmple Bay Coal Terminal and Hay Point Coal Terminal.

As the terminals were continuing to load ships with coal from stockpiles, Resource Industry Network chairman Mr Caruso expected these stores to be almost exhausted by the time the line reopened.

Neither coal terminal was able to comment on their stockpile capacity.

But Mr Caruso said it would likely take about a year for those stockpiles to rebuild, and in the meantime further interruptions could "have a fairly major impact on supply”.

That could keep the world coal price high.

This would come as an advantage to the Queensland industry, even though it was causing it.

However, an Aurizon spokesperson has stated it will work with affected customers to offer different options to get their coal to ports.

This could include railing from the western sections of the Goonyella system and north up the Newlands system to Abbot Point Coal Terminal, or south through the Blackwater system to the Port of Gladstone.

Mr Caruso also explained the impact of Tropical Cyclone Debbie on the mining industry was far different to that of the 2010 and 2011 floods.

While those weather events had caused mines to flood and equipment to go under water, most escaped unscathed this time.

But the rail line outages were preventing them getting coal to ports, which has resulted in five miners, including BHP Billiton, Glencore and Peabody, declaring force majeure.

Most miners, particularly underground, had therefore opted to continue operating and stockpiling the coal on their mine sites.

But the impact on Paget contractors has been neutral. Some have been able to pick up extra work as miners made the most of downtime but other mines are opting to use their own workforces to complete unscheduled projects.