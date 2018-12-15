Coal royalties, public service numbers on the rise in QLD

COAL royalties are on the rise according to a mid-year report along with public service numbers.

Queensland Treasurer Jackie Trad yesterday announced increased numbers in the public service, 28,500 more than when the State Government won the 2015 election.

Member for Capricornia, Michelle Landry said the government's own figures showed that while the budget was in surplus this year, without mining royalties it would be in deficit by $4.6billion and called on the Queensland Government to "come clean on its love/hate relationship with coal”.

"It would appear that while this Labor State Government is more than happy to take advantage of the economic advantage our mining sector delivers, it isn't quite ready to admit it is a vital part of our economy that should be encouraged, not demonised,” Ms Landry said.

"We have seen such growth in our region in recent decades thanks to the ongoing development of the Bowen Basin and we now have the chance to see this growth replicated further afield in the Galilee Basin, however we have a State Government who clearly doesn't understand where their money comes from.”

"This hiring spree - and other spending - has been made possible by the hard work of Central Queensland miners yet Ms Trad refuses to acknowledge this truth.

"Central Queenslanders deserve better than to have their representatives shy away from the industries that deliver the jobs and opportunity for the region.”

Ms Landry said every Queenslander should thank a coal miner every day.

"Without miners we would not have the money needed for hospitals, schools, roads, or cushy public service jobs,” she said.

"It's about time the Labor Party remembered where the wealth and jobs are created in this state, stopped focussing on the Southeast Corner, and actually help open the Galilee Basin.”