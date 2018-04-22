'Coal Train' seals thrilling win for Capras in Emerald

Dave Taylor scored the winning try in his man of the match performance for the Capras.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Man of the match Dave Taylor crashed over for a try with just minutes on the clock to seal a thrilling 15-8 win for the CQ Capras over the Northern Pride.

A vocal crowd packed into Emerald's McIndoe Park last night to cheer the Capras on to their third win of the 2018 Intrust Super Cup season.

Coach Kim Williams lauded his troops, saying they produced their first full 80-minute performance of the season.

"It's awesome. It's been a good night,” he said post-match.

"We were good all game; we didn't have any of those 10 or 20-minute down periods we've had before.

"During the week the signs were there and the boys were pretty pumped up for this game.

"The atmosphere at the ground was pretty awesome and the guys lifted on the back of that.”

The Capras had lost their last two games and Williams had stressed during the week that the team needed a win to stay in touch with the competition's top six.

The coach made several key positional changes before kick-off.

Maipele Morseu started at five-eighth which meant Jerry Key, who was pencilled in to start in the halves, moved back to his familiar role in the front row. Bill Cullen started at right second row and Taylor came off the bench.

Williams predicted a dour defensive struggle and that's what it proved to be, with Capras five-eighth Maipele Morseu's converted try in the 14th minute the only points scored in the first half.

The Pride levelled it up when Jake Clifford crossed midway through the second half.

Centre Connor Broadhurtst kicked a penalty goal in the 64th minute to put the Capras two ahead but Clifford did the same five minutes later to make it 8-all.

Capras' fullback Zeik Foster broke the deadlock with a field goal in the 74th minute before a barnstorming Taylor put the result beyond doubt with a four-pointer in the 78th minute.

Williams could not speak highly enough of Taylor's performance.

"He was excellent all game and it was by far his best game.

"He came on after about 18 minutes. That worked really well and he was then able to play out the game from there.”

Williams said it was still an entertaining, high-quality game despite not many points being scored.

He said Morseu shone at five-eighth and had put himself in the frame for selection again this week, Foster was impressive, Broadhurst looked dangerous every time he touched the ball and Key was rock-solid once again.

Darcy Davey played about 20 minutes on debut, the coach saying he was good defensively and showed he was up to this level.

Williams was not anticipating too many changes for the Capras home game against Wynnum Manly Seagulls on Saturday.

"That was a really important win for us tonight. I'm as happy as I've been this year with the effort and the result,” he said.