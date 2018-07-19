Coalition is tackling the issue of labour hire: Landry

TAKING ACTION: Treasurer Scott Morrison with Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry are already busy implementing their plans which will support and protect the workers of CQ.

THE topic of creating fairness for workers continues to brew around CQ in the lead up to the federal election.

After receiving criticism from Labor, Capricornia MP Michelle Landry has shared her government's approach to the issue, saying they were already taking action regarding the misuse of labour hire companies.

"While most labour hire companies do the right thing by their employees, a minority of unscrupulous operators exploit employees, especially migrant workers,” Ms Landry said.

"That's why the Coalition has already taken strong action, increasing penalties for employers who rip off vulnerable workers.

"Last year our Protecting Vulnerable Workers' legislation increased penalties tenfold and gave the Fair Work Ombudsman new powers and an extra $20 million to protect workers.”

Ms Landry said they had established the Migrant Workers Taskforce, chaired by Professor Allan Fels, which was on the verge of recommending new national measures to provide further protections for labour hire workers.

"Under Labor's plan, thousands of labour hire workers could see their pay and conditions change constantly, every time they change assignments,” she said.

"This means they'll have no say about their pay or benefits, and no ability to negotiate conditions with their employer.

"Their pay will change to what applies wherever they are sent next - and they'll have no say.”

She said the Turnbull Government's reforms would be targeted at dodgy operators rather than crippling the whole industry.

"We'll ensure the unscrupulous operators are thrown out of the industry and can't rip off workers,” Ms Landry said.

"By comparison, Labor did nothing in six years of government to protect vulnerable workers.

"Central Queenslanders know the greatest risk to their jobs is the anti-farming, anti-mining, anti-job agenda of Bill Shorten.”