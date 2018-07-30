Menu
Rookwood Announcement: Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, Michelle Landry, Ken O'Dowd, Michael McCormack, Matt Canavan, David Littleproud Allan Reinikka
VOTE: By-election result leaves govt reeling

Andrew Jefferson
by
30th Jul 2018 9:22 AM

THE Coalition's shock Longman by-election drubbing has rattled Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, who could potentially scrap its company tax cuts as it looks to hold ground in Queensland.

Government MPs fear the vote could cost the party eight Queensland seats - including marginal Capricornia - if the 5 per cent swing is replicated across the state at the next election.

Sitting Capricornia MP Michelle Landry holds the seat by a margin of just 0.6 per cent.

Neighbouring Flynn, held by Ken O'Dowd, could also be at risk with a margin of 1 per cent.

Nervous MPs believed the result would force the party and senior Government tacticians to properly address One Nation, which is eating into the LNP's vote.

