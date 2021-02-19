Coalition set to lock in permanent dole rise

An increase in the fortnightly dole payment is set to be given a tick by the Morrison government as early as next week, as ­cabinet's budget committee is expected to sign off on a ­potential new welfare payment.

The Australian said the expenditure review committee of cabinet will meet to finalise a package that is ­expected to enshrine an effective permanent rise in the rate of ­JobSeeker payments once the $150 coronavirus supplement ends on March 31.

Streamlining the income support payment system into a single ­increased payment for unemployed Australians and abolishing up to a dozen other supplements or subsidies available to recipients looms as the favoured option.

A ­senior government source told The Australian that the Coalition would seek to ­introduce legislation next week to ensure it could be passed by both houses and come into ­effect before the end of March.

Targeted packages aimed at providing continuing support for the hardest hit industries and regions could be introduced to replace JobSeeker.

The Australian said it understands the expenditure review committee met on Wednesday to ­advance the option of a reform package to accompany a permanent rise to JobSeeker once the COVID supplement was taken off. It will meet again on Friday when a final decision is expected to be made.

It is also understood there was resistance from some members of the committee to such a reform package because many of the supplementary payments were not accessed by all recipients and bundling them into a single payment could place ­additional structural pressure on the budget.

The welfare lobby, Labor and the Reserve Bank have all backed a permanent increase to the dole.

Senior ministers privately expressed their support for it and Scott Morrison has hinted that the government would move in this direction.

Before the introduction of the coronavirus supplement, which began last March at $550 a fortnight before being tapered down to $150 a fortnight, the base rate of JobSeeker ­payments sat at $565 a fortnight for a single non-renter who did not have any ­dependants. A senior government source said last week a streamlined dole payment was being considered.

This would scrap a long list of other low-value legacy supplements available to the unemployed and roll them into a single increased payment that would leave them better off.

The source said that any outcome would ensure that those on income support would be better off.

'POVERTY TRAP': DOLE OVERHAUL ON THE CARDS

Josh Frydenberg has refused to be drawn on a report that the dole will be rolled into a single payment for all unemployed Australians, junking multiple supplements and subsidies.

The $150-a-fortnight coronavirus supplement for eligible welfare recipients will end in late March, prompting fears that unemployed Australians will be forced to again live on $40 a day.

However, The Australian reports that a significant reform package that would leave the unemployed 'better off' was pitched to partner an increase in JobSeeker at a government expenditure review committee meeting last week.

When asked about the proposal on Monday, the Treasurer remained tight-lipped.

"I'm not going to speculate on the speculation," Mr Frydenberg told Today.

"We have said that we will make an announcement about the future rate of that payment before the end of March because at the end of March the elevated rate we put in place through the pandemic comes to an end."

Labor maintains the rate of JobSeeker needs to be increased but will not commit to a figure.

﻿Australian Council of Social Service CEO Cassandra Goldie said it was crucial that job creation plans were coupled with a "permanent and adequate increase" to the JobSeeker payment.

"We cannot leave people behind to struggle in the poverty trap as we get through this crisis," Dr Goldie said.

The government's JobKeeper wage subsidy is also due to end in March, heightening concerns that more Australian's will be plunged into unemployment.

Treasury secretary Steven Kennedy told a Senate committee he did not know how many of the 1.6 million workers supported by the scheme would be jobless following March 28.

"It's very hard to predict exactly how many will go," Dr Kennedy said.

"We expected the unemployment rate to peak at 7.5 (per cent) in March. That looks unlikely to me now."

