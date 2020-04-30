Coalition State government to “speak with one voice”

Frank Nicklin, who became Queensland Premier in 1957, on his Beerwah pineapple property

Fromthe Morning Bulletin April 30 1950:

The Country and Liberal Parties will sit in the new Queensland Parliament as a joint Opposition.

Both the Country Party (Mr Nicklin) and the Liberal Party Leader (Mr Hiley) emphasised this today. “We will speak with one voice,” said Mr Nickin.

Mr Hiley said, “We will occupy the same benches. We will enter Parliament greatly strengthened in numbers and will start a crusade to accept the many reforms we have presented.

“Better working conditions, workers’ compensation for all Crown employees, more sympathetic administration of the Public Service and the teaching profession and progressive educational reforms are among our aims.”

Both leaders pointed out that the recent redistribution played a big part in Labour’s return.

“An analysis of the results shows that the Government has lost considerable ground, particularly in the country,” said Mr Nicklin.

“Actually it was only their tremendous electorate advantage that saved them from defeat. The Western zone electorates, of less than 5000 each, gave Labour a 9 to 1 majority.”

“However, I congratulate Mr Hanlon and his Government on their success and assure them of full support from the Opposition on all measures designed to further develop Queensland.

“There is a big job ahead and all members of the new Parliament, irrespective of party, must give of their best in tackling it. I hope the Premier will take advantage of and accept the cooperation, experience and knowledge of Opposition members.”

Mr Hiley said that the total votes cast for and against the Hanlon Government scarcely supported the old contention that Queensland was labour-minded in State politics and anti-Labour in Federal politics.

“In the federal sphere the boundaries are not arranged for the convenience of the Government,” said Mr Hiley.

“The federal authorities also have followed the principle of one cote, one value. Moreover the divisions are so large that they avoid some of the manoeuvres followed in sketching some of the State’s boundaries.”