Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Picture: Peter Rae/AAP
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Picture: Peter Rae/AAP
Politics

ScoMo still Australia’s preferred PM

11th Feb 2019 5:16 AM

THE Coalition government is facing defeat at the next election despite a lift in Scott Morrison's personal approval ratings, the latest Newspoll shows.

Labor's lead over the Coalition on a two-party preferred vote was unchanged at 53 to 47 per cent, according the poll published by The Australian on Sunday night.

 

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Picture: AAP/Peter Rae
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Picture: AAP/Peter Rae

 

Leader of the Opposition Bill Shorten. Picture: AAP/Dean Lewins
Leader of the Opposition Bill Shorten. Picture: AAP/Dean Lewins

 

Mr Morrison maintained his lead over Labor leader Bill Shorten as preferred prime minister with the gap at 44 to 35 per cent.

Labor's primary vote rose a point to 39 per cent, which is a 4.3 per cent swing to the party since the 2016 federal election.

Support for independents and minor parties remained at 10 per cent with One Nation slipping a point to five per cent.

The Newspoll of 1567 voters was conducted from February 7 to February 10.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks newspoll politics preferred pm prime minister scott morrison

Top Stories

    Is there anything I can do, or do I have to let him die?

    premium_icon Is there anything I can do, or do I have to let him die?

    Your Story Rocky resident observes the plight of a mysterious young man living rough on our streets

    • 11th Feb 2019 5:51 AM
    'I was born into a life with a monster as a father'

    premium_icon 'I was born into a life with a monster as a father'

    Crime To the outside world, she belonged to a normal family

    • 11th Feb 2019 5:30 AM
    The behind the scenes story of CQ's air rescue heroes

    premium_icon The behind the scenes story of CQ's air rescue heroes

    News Meet the team from the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue

    Jambin community champion helps organise massive fundraiser

    premium_icon Jambin community champion helps organise massive fundraiser

    Offbeat Jambin mother of four is passionate about the future of her kids