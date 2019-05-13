Coalition's response to institute's CQ climate concerns

SPEAKING in Rockhampton last week, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said his government was on track towards addressing climate change without causing unnecessary damage to the economy.

"We've got our commitments, our global commitments that we will meet. We will meet our Kyoto targets, and our 2030 targets as well. They're responsible targets that don't shut industries down in Central Queensland,” MrMorrison said on a tour of the Nu-Tank operation in Parkhurst.

"We've got record renewable investments going into Australia. We've got $25billion in renewable investment coming into Australia in 2018-2020.

"(There are) 2.1 million households more with solar power on their roofs - 980,000 when we came into government.”

He said they were meeting targets, encouraging renewables and not telling companies "here in Central Queensland” that they've got to buy foreign carbon credits from "goodness knows where” for an unknown purpose.

"Which is money they could be investing in local jobs and wages here in Central Queensland,” he said.

"Labor wants you to choose between the environment and the economy. We're saying you can have both and should have both.”

During a recent visit to Rockhampton, Deputy Prime Minister and National Party leader Michael McCormack explained his government's approach to tackling climate change saying it was about being practical and balanced.

CONFIDENT: Prime Minister Scott Morrison in Rockhampton. Allan Reinikka ROK100519amorriso

"We need to make sure that we have a balanced environmental policy, and we have. We want to make sure that we do things at a practical, pragmatic level, and we are,” MrMcCormack said.

"We want to make sure that we invest in our rivers, invest in our care for country, and we're doing that. But, what we also don't want to do is make sure that we de-industrialise Australia.”

"We don't want to make sure that power is so unreliable and so unaffordable that we actually can't get the power when we turn on the switch.”

Mr McCormack said they had policies to ensure reliable, affordable power was available, allowing factories, aluminium smelters, cement makers, to work at full throttle, full production.

He expressed concerns problems regarding the cost and consequences of Labor's plans for emissions reduction and 50 per cent renewables by 2030, warning it could de-industrialise Australia, force factory closures and farmers off the land.

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry responded to the climate report saying the government was meeting and beating the emissions reduction targets while presiding over a strong economy, low unemployment and a budget surplus.

"It's important to remember climate change is a global problem that requires a global solution.

"We contribute just over 1 pre cent of emissions. We will do our part, but obviously it requires a global solution,” MsLandry said.

"Our fully costed $3.5billion Climate Solutions Plan and technology advancements will ensure Australia meets its 2030 Paris climate commitments.”

This included reducing emissions across the economy with a $2billion Climate Solutions Fund, $50million for grants under the Energy Efficient Communities Program to help businesses and community organisations improve energy efficiency and $18million for households and businesses to improve energy efficiency to lower their energy bills.

She said independent modelling showed that Labor's emissions reduction and renewables targets would cost the economy $472billion, slash more than 336,000 jobs, cut the average wage by over $9000 and increase wholesale electricity prices by more than 58 per cent.