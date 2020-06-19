Menu
Accountant Jarrad 'Joey' Young is the undisputed push-up king of the world.
Offbeat

Accountant smashes push-up world record attempt

by Tim Brimblecomb
19th Jun 2020 10:12 AM
GOLD Coast accountant Jarrad "Joey" Young is the undisputed push-up king of the world.

The 42-year-old this morning extended his Guinness world record for most push-ups in one hour to 2919 at Matrix Boxing Gym in Ashmore.

The effort eclipsed his previous world record of 2,806 set in 2018.

Gold Coast accountant Jarrad “Joey” Young is the undisputed push-up king of the world, after breaking his own record.
The father of two kept a strict rhythm basing his tilt on completing 12 five minute rounds with 15 sets of 16 reps each round.

Mr Young, also holds the world record for the most clap push-ups in an hour and the most incline push-ups in a minute.

Many around the world attempted to beat his record, but Mr Young has now made it even harder.

