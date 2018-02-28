Coast agency shines on national stage putting CQ on the map

DREAM TEAM: From left: Adam Cook, Anna McPherson, Claudia Coren and Esme Coren from Yeppoo Real Estate at the Annual Australian Real Estate Results Awards in Melbourne.

KNOCKING out competitors from Sydney and Victoria , a humble coast real estate agency has cemented Yeppoon on the property map after big wins on the national stage.

A 33 per cent growth in sales performance and 17 per cent increase in property management meant Yeppoon Real Estate won the Rising Star Agency of the Year award at the Annual Australasian Real Estate Results Awards.

Principal Esme Coren was honoured to received such national recognition at the awards in Melbourne despite a tough market last year.

"It is an absolute privilege to receive national recognition for the team's hard work,” she said.

The team was nominated for four group categories and three agents, Adam Cooke and mother-daughter duo Esme and Claudia Coren, were nominated for Queensland Agent of the Year Award.

The Rising Start Agency of the Year Award. CONTRIBUTED

Despite narrowly missing out on these awards by less than two per cent in some cases, sales specialist Adam Cook was elated with the result.

"It is an honour to be nominated for so many awards, it shows hard work does pay off,” he said.

"We are continually trying to achieve the best result possible for our clients.”

Starting out in 2009 with just four staff, the team has grown to employ more than 20 people all built on the shoulders of two successful women.

"I started as Esme's assistant and our working relationship flourished from there,” Claudia Coren said.

"People ask us all the time how we go with working together, and I say we have done so for over 10 years now sitting side by side, we know what each other is thinking most of the time, there is a huge amount of trust which is very important in business and mutual respect for each of our different strengths.”

Adam Cook, a charismatic asset to the team at Yeppoon Real Estate, made his mark on the property industry earning him a nomination for agent of the year.

Mr Cook was responsible for assisting in the sale of iconic properties like the uninhabitable John St home and is marketing Lure Living and Afishinados.

He said the team at the Capricorn Coast real estate were committed to their role in the community.

"Attending training conferences and listening to some of the top agents in the country allows us to constantly be bettering ourselves as agents and offer the best service possible,” he said.

Ms Coren said the night presented great networking opportunities between other agencies and showed regional businesses have what it takes.

"We are so excited to put Yeppoon on the map and show our community that they can receive service and results as good as any major city,” she said.

RECENT BIG SALES FOR YEPPOON REAL ESTATE