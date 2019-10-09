Coast artists grant provides $65k boost for local talent

Members of the Yeppoon Ukulele Movement gained plenty of confidence and new skills during their time with visiting musician Anu Grace in April after receiving a RADF grant last year.

Members of the Yeppoon Ukulele Movement gained plenty of confidence and new skills during their time with visiting musician Anu Grace in April after receiving a RADF grant last year.

HELP for Livingstone artists to get their projects off the ground is up for grabs with $65,000 in Regional Arts Development grants.

Our region’s creative minds have been invited to apply for the latest round of funding which is now open.

Livingstone Shire councillor for library, arts and culture, Pat Eastwood said the grants promoted the role of heritage as one of the key drivers for a diverse and inclusive community.

“Council would like to acknowledge the strong support from the Queensland Government, funding $35,000 towards the delivery of its RADF 2019 to 2020 program,” Cr Eastwood said.

“This ongoing joint partnership program invests in local arts and cultural priorities, as determined by local communities across Queensland, and here in Livingstone, we have an abundance of talented residents who bring joy to our community through their work.”

The grants are offered to individuals and organisations for projects across various areas such as professional and skills development, cultural tourism and more.

“We have seen fantastic local arts projects supported through RADF including Legend and the Locals with Troy Cassar-Daley in August, Tropical Bloom Festival, CQU Village Festival, and workshops with local community groups such as Beach Potters Association and the Yeppoon Ukulele Movement,” he said.

Meanwhile, Yeppoon Ukelele Movement member Jenny Lanyon said about 18 musicians attended a three-day workshop in April which also hosted a concert at The Mill Gallery as a result of a RADF grant last year.

“There is no doubt we all came away with a huge sense of satisfaction and the resolve in the future to build on our new-found skills to play without music,” Jenny said.

“The benefit is that we engage with the audience so much more effectively and have something fresh, new and enhanced, to share with audiences in the future.”

Minister for The Arts Leeanne Enoch said the State Government was proud to continue its RADF partnership with local governments after investing more than $2 million.

“This investment will support the delivery of hundreds of arts experiences and professional development opportunities across the state,” Ms Enoch said.

“Projects funded through RADF provide pathways for learning, contribute to the creation of jobs, foster creativity and boost cultural tourism.”

Visit www.livingstone.qld.gov.au to apply.

Round one is open now, and will close on October 30 before projects commence from December 1.