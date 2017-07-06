28°
Coast beach hoon does doughnuts, terrifies onlookers

Kerri-Anne Mesner
| 6th Jul 2017 12:44 PM
Robert Bruce Jamieson on a motorbike prior to today's court proceedings.
Robert Bruce Jamieson on a motorbike prior to today's court proceedings. Facebook

A REPEAT unlicensed driving offender hooned around Farnborough Beach doing doughnuts and burnouts in a two-wheel drive, coming within metres of other beach users.

"People have been killed on beaches from this type of activity,” Magistrate Cameron Press said during court proceedings this morning in the Rockhampton Magistrates court.

Robert Bruce Jamieson, 26, pleaded guilty to one count of dangerous driving, one of driving without a licence and one of failing to provide identification to police.

The court heard Jamieson, who has never held a driver's licence, was witnessed by beach goers doing doughnuts and burnouts, losing control, in a Holden station wagon on Farnborough Beach on March 12.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Darrell Dalton said the two-wheel drive vehicle was not suitable for driving on the beach.

He said Jamieson and his mates had driven to the beach about 3.15pm and once the vehicle was on the sand, Jamieson took over driving.

"Witnesses described his driving as life threatening and dangerous,” Sgt Dalton said.

He said one witness complained the vehicle came within metres of her and her friends while in motion.

However, Jamieson told the court he never drove anywhere near any people or other vehicles on that day and only drove in a normal safe manner.

"I wasn't sliding around,” he said.

"I parked near a car.”

Magistrate Cameron Press pointed out that Jamieson shouldn't have been driving in the first place.

The vehicle was impounded for 90 days as a result of the incident.

Jamieson was disqualified from driving for 12 months and fined $1500 total for all three offences.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  dangerous driving farnborough beach hoon robert bruce jamieson rockhampton magistrates court

