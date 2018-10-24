Coast biologist says respect is key to GKI success

YEPPOON resident Melanie Blade feels the pain of mistakes made by generations past and is determined to do what she can to ensure those mistakes are not repeated.

Melanie recently completed her Bachelor of Science at CQU and during her studies, the young biologist spent time with Woppaburra descendant Julie Rogers on North Keppel Island.

It was hearing the history of the Keppels and seeing sites such as the drowning caves that touched Melanie's heart and gave her the incentive to try to make a difference for future generations.

"I do not identify as indigenous, I do respect culture and family and I do have a firm interest in history and love nothing better than hearing stories that have been passed on through the generations,” Melanie said.

"With news a few weeks ago of the sale of the leases for the GKI Resort and having spent time with Julie, it made me ask questions about just how much consideration has been given to the traditional owners of the GKI land and their descendants.

Melanie in front of a durra built by Julie Rogers, Roger Searl and others

"Julie showed me the drowning caves on GKI where the remnants of the chains that were used to drown people are still visible.

"She shared the stories of the sacred burial ground and the women's site.

"There were also some wonderful stories about how the Woppaburra people got from one island to the other and communicated through stories of their own.

"I want to be assured that full consideration and respect has been afforded to the descendants of the Woppaburra people to both preserve their sacred sites and to ensure any construction that happens is done with full consultation, so we don't repeat the mistakes of our ancestors.”

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga said she was pleased Great Keppel Island investor Wei Chao was keen to work with the traditional owners, the existing businesses on the island and the entire community to develop the island in a way the whole region could be proud of.

"Condition 19 of the Coordinator General's conditions of approval requires the proponent to submit a Cultural Heritage Management Plan prepared in consultation with the traditional owners to the Department of Natural Resources and Mines for approval prior to commencing development,” Ms Lauga said.

"I am also pleased that Ms Wei has confirmed that the major contractor will be an Australian company and, where possible, all sub-contractors working on the project will be local too which will boost our local economy.