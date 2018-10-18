Menu
Scene at Boardman Road in Coolabunia where young boy Connor Creagh was crushed by a tree and suffered critical head and chest injuries, paramedics worked at the scene for approximately an hour before being emergency airlifted out by a RACQ Lifeflight helicopter.
Scene at Boardman Road in Coolabunia where young boy Connor Creagh was crushed by a tree and suffered critical head and chest injuries, paramedics worked at the scene for approximately an hour before being emergency airlifted out by a RACQ Lifeflight helicopter. Photo Lachie Millard Lachie Millard
Coast boy crushed by tree in critical condition

Matty Holdsworth
18th Oct 2018 5:00 AM
COAST boy Connor Creagh is still fighting for his life in Brisbane six days after being crushed by a tree.

Connor, 11, remains in a critical condition at the Queensland Children's Hospital.

The boy was involved in a freak accident at his grandmother's property in Kingaroy, during last week's storms clean-up.

He was playing in a hole, created by an uprooted tree, when the tree fell on to him as it was being cut up by a chainsaw.

He suffered multiple injuries, including major trauma to his head, neck, legs and pelvis.

The family was cleaning up after the storm - including a hail tornado - lashed the region Thursday last week.

When emergency crews arrived, the tree had been pulled back out of the hole by a 4WD and Connor was free but unconscious.

The quick thinking of the adults at the property have drawn praise from attending paramedics.

His grandmother Karen Peek said Connor was a "beautiful boy".

"Once the (tree's) limbs were cut off, somehow, we don't know how, the tree flipped back up," she said.

Emergency crews spent about an hour trying to stabilise the boy before moving him to the rescue helicopter.

