AUCTION FOR ALBIE: Australian pro surfer Julian Wilson is auctioning off signed gear with all proceeds going towards Coast boy Albie Batty's fight against Leukemia.
Health

Pro surfer's kind act for boy suffering aggressive cancer

2nd Apr 2018 5:00 AM | Updated: 5:18 AM

SIX-year-old Coast boy Albie Batty went to hospital feeling a little off colour with temperatures in July 2017.

Days later he was being rushed to Brisbane for immediate treatment following the diagnosis of acute lymphoblastic leukemia, an aggressive and potentially lethal form of childhood cancer.

Single mother-of-five Amie Kirkwood had to quit her job as a paramedic of 20 years to live in Brisbane at a leukaemia village with her son.

To help with the financial burden, colleagues and friends organised an Emergency Services Open Day fundraiser in December.

Paramedics took on police officers in a soccer match, with the ambo's prevailing 6-5.

Australian pro surfer Julian Wilson is auctioning off signed gear with all proceeds going towards Coast boy Albie Batty's fight against Leukemia.
Organiser and close family friend Damo Liddel said more than $4000 was raised from the event.

Media coverage of the event caught the interest of Nola Wilson, the mother of Australian professional surfer and Coast local Julian Wilson.

Mr Liddy told the Daily that Nola made a phone call to Julian just before he was about to compete in the World Surfing Championship Tour in Hawaii.

"Julian was very quick to commit to supporting Albie's cause, and kindly signed and donated a board from his own quiver, a signed WSL Competition jersey, and a handful of posters, to be auctioned off as a fund raising booster for Amie and her family to assist with funding Albie's recovery efforts," Mr Liddy said.

As of this weekend bids can be made on the prize pack, with the auction to close in eight days.

Bids are already up to $2000. To make a bid head to the ebay listing.

The Sunshine Coast Daily
