Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Prime Minister Scott Morrison couldn’t help but chuckle when he read the Caloundra boy’s request. Photo: Contributed
Prime Minister Scott Morrison couldn’t help but chuckle when he read the Caloundra boy’s request. Photo: Contributed
Offbeat

Coast boy’s adorable request to PM goes viral

Ashley Carter
24th Oct 2019 11:03 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FIVE-YEAR-OLD Caloundra boy's quirky request has gone viral after Prime Minister Scott Morrison shared his adorable letter online.

Mr Morrison shared a video of himself reading Jude's letter on social media last night, and couldn't help but chuckle at the Prep student's request.

"As you know I love getting letters from kids and I cannot help but share this one with you," Mr Morrison said.

Jude wrote to the Prime Minister to request a cancellation of "all future school holidays" because he loved school "so much".

"I really love my school and my teacher," he wrote.

"I love school so much that I would like you to cancel all future school holidays.

"The only holiday should be Saturday.

"Thank you for reading my letter, ScoMo. From Jude, age five."

A Caloundra boy's letter to Scott Morrison has gone viral, with the Prime Minister congratulating the 5-year-old on his love of school.
A Caloundra boy's letter to Scott Morrison has gone viral, with the Prime Minister congratulating the 5-year-old on his love of school. Prime Minister's Office

 

Mr Morrison assured children he would not cancel school holidays, but

"I've got to say, Jude, I think it's fantastic that you love your school so much," he said.

"Good on you Jude, and I hope you're having a great school year up there in Caloundra."

offbeat prime minister scott morrison
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Morning Rewind: Disgraced CQ cop dismissed

    Morning Rewind: Disgraced CQ cop dismissed

    News From the Federal Court case against JM Kelly to CQ coming out on top for the state’s manufacturing, catch up here

    NRL star in town rewarding kids for staying in school

    premium_icon NRL star in town rewarding kids for staying in school

    News Students with good school attendance will get to rub shoulders with NRL greats.

    COURT: 25 people appearing in Rocky court today

    premium_icon COURT: 25 people appearing in Rocky court today

    News See the full list of people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

    Rescue helicopter called to rollover on rural CQ road

    premium_icon Rescue helicopter called to rollover on rural CQ road

    News A man has been injured after a single vehicle rollover on a notorious stretch of...