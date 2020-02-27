Coast builders struggle to keep up with demand

Real Estate Sales Specialist Peter Moss said confidence in the local market has grown to the point that builders are struggling to meet demand

Real Estate Sales Specialist Peter Moss said confidence in the local market has grown to the point that builders are struggling to meet demand

CONFIDENCE in the Real Estate market on the Capricorn Coast is mounting with Elders Sales Specialist Peter Moss stating the time is ripe for investors such as himself.

In 2007 Mr Moss and another investor purchased two old homes in Queen Street, Yeppoon behind Keppel Bay Plaza with the intention of building much needed office space.

Mr Moss said the desire to proceed on the construction was thwarted time after time.

“First we had the ­amalgamation between Livingstone Shire and ­Rockhampton Regional Council followed by the GFC which struck investments a hard blow,” Mr Moss said.

“We then started getting excited about ­de-amalgamation and before we could do anything more, ­Cyclone Marcia hammered Yeppoon and the two homes on the property were lost along with confidence in our local real estate market.

“We made the decision to be patient and wait for ­confidence to grow back as we knew it would in time with all the additional infrastructure and improvements right along the Coast.

“That time is now and thanks to assistance from local design company Ceads and ­engineering company Siris, we now have a fantastic design and are selling the office spaces of the plan.”

Mr Moss said the development would include four offices with the very latest in goodies to make an office a dream place to work.

“Each office will be of solid block construction and have six carparks each along with a choice of render finish to suit investor’s needs,” he said.

“They will be solar powered to keep power costs to a minimum.

“Full fit-out is included in the sale and you can design the layout to suit your needs.”

Mr Moss said the amazing transformation of the Capricorn Coast since the de-amalgamation and Cyclone Marcia had driven real estate to such a level that the builders were struggling to keep up with demand.

“Prices are climbing solidly for all price ranges,” he said.

“I must congratulate everyone from the gardeners and maintenance crews all the way up to the mayor and his team for the great work in ­presenting our great coast the way they have and helping to strengthen the market for investors and residents alike.”

With confidence in the market now stronger, Mr Moss said two of the office spaces had already been sold and the other two were available for purchase or lease.

Inquiries can be made to Peter Moss on 0411 666 080 or via email thebeachtoo@bigpond.com