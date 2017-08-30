Coast business' huge heart-warming gift to sick kids

KINDRED SPIRITS: Col Reynolds chats with Priya Ramswarup who has had a difficult cancer journey of her own.

THE Coffee Club Yeppoon Esplanade went all out to raise more than $35,000 for kids with cancer and franchisees Ravi and Vanessa Ramswarup know personally just how much that means.

Ravi and Vanessa's eight year old daughter was diagnosed with stage 4 Alveolar Rhabdomoyosarcoma in 2015. They have watched their daughter go through the struggles of fighting to live and know just how important community awareness is in the battle against childhood cancer.

It has been an emotional rollercoaster for the couple that has made them firm advocates of helping other families through fundraising and raising awareness.

The couple said the Kids Cancer Project is very dear to their hearts.

"Our daughter was diagnosed with a very rare children's cancer, she has just celebrated being 15 months post treatment cancer free and although she is not out of the woods yet, we are very hopeful,” they said.

"When we heard Col Reynolds OAM, a retired tourist bus driver and founder of The Kids' Cancer Project, told us he was coming to visit in his bright yellow bus, the team leaped into action.

"We partnered with the national kids cancer charity to help them spread the important message that kids with cancer need science.”

The Coffee Club Esplanade was sold out in just hours for the fundraiser to help fight childhood cancers.

The Coffee Club Yeppoon Esplanade held a fundraising three course dinner with a Yeppoon Pop-Up Comedy show, various auction items and raffles at the beachfront restaurant on August 3.

The event was sold out within hours.

More than $35,000 was raised with all funds going to The Kids Cancer Project.

Ravi said the highlight of the auction was Johnathan Thurston's last State of Origin Jersey that sold for $11,000 to local businessman Jason Thomasson.

"The event was a huge success and it felt good to give back to such a worthy cause,” Ravi said.

"We are blessed to have wonderful people in our community.”

Ravi and Vanessa Ramswarup and Colin Reynolds were thrilled with the auction results at the fundraiser.

Mr Reynolds said the purpose of the entire road trip was to tell everyone that science is the solution to finding better treatments and a cure for childhood cancer.

"We are travelling the East Coast and spreading the word,” he said.

"It's horrifying to know that cancer kills more Aussie kids than any other disease.

"It's vital we get the message out there so more people support the science that will save our kids.”