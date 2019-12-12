Coast business reveals major 2020 expansion plan

Luke and Kelly Hendrie on the Plover Dr site where they plan to build the Hendrie Constructions HQ in the new year.

WITH numerous major projects including the Rockhampton–Gracemere duplication, Rookwood Weir, the Ring Road and the South Rockhampton Flood Levee imminent, the expectations of flow-on to the Rockhampton economy continues to grow.

Hendrie Constructions, a Rockhampton-based civil construction firm, has had a stellar past year and may be tangible evidence of the flow-on already beginning to ­benefit local business.

The mark the builder has left on the region is already considerable having recently provided civil services for Edenbrook, Cooee Estate, Paradise Grove and Canomie Park Residential subdivisions across the region, as well as work on the Pacific Hotel ­Redevelopment in Yeppoon, Carls Junior in ­Rockhampton, Capricorn Coast Netball’s new netball hard courts, and streetscape works for the Rockhampton Regional Council.

With an increasing project list, workforce and plant and equipment, Hendrie Constructions has outgrown its small-scale business and is about to go large.

The builder has plans to establish local headquarters, starting work on its new office space, warehouse and ­workshop at Plover Drive, commercial precinct in Yeppoon in early 2020.

Managing Director Luke Hendrie said he was thankful for the support of local ­engineers, major builders and government during 2019, as well as that of his hard-working team.

“My wife Kelly and I have been working hard to ­establish our company as a trusted civil contractor founded on quality, strong ­relationships and clear ­communication since we started here in 2013,” Mr Hendrie said.

“Our increasing work-load and client base is testament to our approach, but also to the quality and workmanship each and every one of our staff members undertake every day.

“Civil construction is not pretty, but a job well-done is critical to the foundations of many of Central ­Queensland’s residential ­subdivisions and commercial enterprises, and we are proud to cement our place in ­Central Queensland by ­building our Hendrie ­Constructions headquarters in Yeppoon in 2020,” he said.

With a dedicated staff of 10, Hendrie Constructions is looking to up its staff ­numbers by January 2020 to keep up with project demand.

This includes employing experienced civil operators to support their workload.

Hendrie Constructions is shutting down for a brief and much-needed break over Christmas.

When the team returns in the new year, the company will launch straight into ­projects including Stage 8 at Edenbrook, its fourth stage at Parkhurst for Edenbrook ­Developments; the 8-lot Cooee Estate subdivision ­adjacent to Keppel Bay Estate with Barlows Earthmoving; and Paradise Grove, the 40-lot subdivision near Yeppoon Central Shopping Centre for PMW Constructions.

Hendrie Constructions was started on the Capricorn Coast in 2013 by Luke and Kelly Hendrie.

Mr Hendrie has a 25-year history in construction, ­managing projects in the Northern Territory, East Timor and Queensland.

He said he discovered an opportunity to offer a service specialised in the delivery of complex and labour-intensive elements of civil construction.

He prides himself on completing quality projects, safely and within specifications and budget.