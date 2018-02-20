Coast by-election: Henwood to stand for Livingstone Council

Heath Henwood is one of the Livingstone by-election candidates.

THE time is right for a change in vision and perspective for Livingstone according to LSC by-election candidate Heath Henwood and he believes he will bring the fresh perspective we need.

Mr Henwood, who ran for the seat of Mayor in the last local government elections, said if the community select him as a Councillor, he will challenge the status Quo at the current council table.

"I will be a fearless advocate for our entire community, right across the Shire, for delivering high quality services, while managing the Council budget responsibly," Mr Henwood said.

"I will bring my life experience having worked with and for government, as well as in private business."

Mr Henwood said he is an experienced leader who is dedicated to meeting with our community right across the Livingstone Shire, and do so every day.

"The people of Livingstone have my ear and I bring a commitment to represent their concerns, vision, and dreams for the future of our community," he said.

"Previously, I have worked in management, marketing and education including as a private business owner.

"Over the last 20 years, I have been working in education as a Principal, coach and specialist teacher.

"I have worked in government corporations and private business in various management roles, hold a masters in leadership, supported by degrees in science, education and technology."

Mr Henworth is currently working as a teacher at Yeppoon State School after spending 2017 coaching teachers as a Master Teacher in the region.