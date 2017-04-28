Coast caravan park users outraged over failed project

UNHAPPY CAMPERS: As organisation tries to move on from failed project, caravan community expresses outrage over council requirements.

AS THE spearheads of a low-cost caravan park try to put their failed project behind them, the caravan community are struggling to move on.

After high-cost Livingstone Shire Council approval conditions deterred the Yeppoon and District Show Society from going forward with a plan for a 15-site caravan park at the showgrounds, a traveller has expressed his outrage.

Russell Evans wrote to The Morning Bulletin with the strong opinion council "set the bar so high” the plan would ultimately have to be abandoned.

"How could you ever recoup that from 15 sites at commercial rates let alone on a budget of ten dollars a night,” he wrote.

"The intent was to help the Show Society, not kill it.”

Other caravan park users have expressed their disappointment as they believe the council is being unreasonable in its demands and tourists will be dissuaded from stopping in the area due to the lack of a cheaper option.

The showgrounds was previously used on a casual basis for accommodation during events, but a Material Change of Use (MCU) was required if the site is to be used permanently.

Documents obtained from the LSC outlined the requirements for the project including plumbing and draining works, lighting and grey water disposal, but a council spokesperson said these changes were typical of an MCU.

Despite these criticisms, the Show Society expressed the opinion is was time for "everyone involved to move on and put this to bed” on their Facebook page.

"Although the approval was granted, the council then had to decide what, if any costs would need to be put in place for the running of the caravan area and unfortunately these costs were such that it would not have been viable for the project to go ahead,” the post read.

"It is not only a loss for the Society but we believe for the community as a whole and we would like to thank all those who supported us and especially the travellers who stayed with us during our time of operation.”

A court appeal against the project was undertaken by Dhani Dunn, owner of the Blue Dolphin Caravan Park just 350m down the road from the showgrounds, but the Show Society had already backed down from the plan before it was actioned.