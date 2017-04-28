24°
News

Coast caravan park users outraged over failed project

Chloe Lyons
| 28th Apr 2017 7:00 PM
UNHAPPY CAMPERS: As organisation tries to move on from failed project, caravan community expresses outrage over council requirements.
UNHAPPY CAMPERS: As organisation tries to move on from failed project, caravan community expresses outrage over council requirements. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

AS THE spearheads of a low-cost caravan park try to put their failed project behind them, the caravan community are struggling to move on.

After high-cost Livingstone Shire Council approval conditions deterred the Yeppoon and District Show Society from going forward with a plan for a 15-site caravan park at the showgrounds, a traveller has expressed his outrage.

Russell Evans wrote to The Morning Bulletin with the strong opinion council "set the bar so high” the plan would ultimately have to be abandoned.

"How could you ever recoup that from 15 sites at commercial rates let alone on a budget of ten dollars a night,” he wrote.

"The intent was to help the Show Society, not kill it.”

Other caravan park users have expressed their disappointment as they believe the council is being unreasonable in its demands and tourists will be dissuaded from stopping in the area due to the lack of a cheaper option.

The showgrounds was previously used on a casual basis for accommodation during events, but a Material Change of Use (MCU) was required if the site is to be used permanently.

Documents obtained from the LSC outlined the requirements for the project including plumbing and draining works, lighting and grey water disposal, but a council spokesperson said these changes were typical of an MCU.

Despite these criticisms, the Show Society expressed the opinion is was time for "everyone involved to move on and put this to bed” on their Facebook page.

"Although the approval was granted, the council then had to decide what, if any costs would need to be put in place for the running of the caravan area and unfortunately these costs were such that it would not have been viable for the project to go ahead,” the post read.

"It is not only a loss for the Society but we believe for the community as a whole and we would like to thank all those who supported us and especially the travellers who stayed with us during our time of operation.”

A court appeal against the project was undertaken by Dhani Dunn, owner of the Blue Dolphin Caravan Park just 350m down the road from the showgrounds, but the Show Society had already backed down from the plan before it was actioned.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  caravan park livingstone shire council yeppon and district show society yeppoon showgrounds

Horror crash: Rocky woman's heartache as lover's secret proposal revealed

Horror crash: Rocky woman's heartache as lover's secret...

'I NEVER thought it would be the last time I saw him': Wife-to-be tells of heart wrenching discovery.

'Biggest I've seen': Terrifying croc spotted in Rocky river

Clint Tooker shot this big croc on the banks of the Fitzroy River earlier this week.

Resident, 91, says time to remove big beasts

BREAKING: Heartbreaking note on Rocky CBD restaurant's door

FINAL DAYS: Jonathan Madriano with his staff for their second last day of trading.

ROCKY shoppers left shocked by CBD restaurant's sad announcement.

Mum likely to die while meth-addict in prison

Methamphetamine also known as crystal meth

Man stole over $24,600 of goods on meth-fuelled crime spree

Local Partners

Coast caravan park users outraged over failed project

Livingstone Council under fire for high-cost upgrade requirements

Win a $1000

GROCERY GIFT CARD!
Learn More

International imports bump out small scale ice producers

A drug lab found in old horse stables on a rural property in Calliope in 2010. Photo Contributed

Local drug producers put out of work by cheap overseas product

GIG GUIDE: There's plenty to do in Rocky this weekend

ROCKING OUT: Kelvin Sweeney will be playing Queens Hotel Gladstone on Friday night.

Get out of the house and support our local talent

Toowoomba woman's Africa trip to share song

HERE TO HELP: Women in Harmony music director Elaine Coates (right) will travel to Uganda later this year to work with the African Children's Choir. Former members of the choir travelled to Toowoomba to perform last year incuding Elizabeth Panga (left) and tour manager Abraham Kiyingi.

A Toowoomba woman is preparing for a trip of a lifetime

Hundreds of cars going for bargain at record Coast auction

Mike Clayton at the Nambour car yard in the lead-up to a previous year's sale.

Impounded cars going under the hammer, no reserves

Anthony LaPaglia steps out with new fiancee

Screen legend Anthony LaPaglia has confirmed his engagement to his much younger girlfriend, Alexandra Henkel

Ronan Keating a dad for fourth time

Ronan Keating and Storm Keating.

Bouncing baby boy for Boyzone star

The Rock opens up about tough childhood

Dwayne Johnson.

The Rock in a hard place

Lion King remake well under way

Seth Rogen.

More Lion King remake cast members revealed

Splendour auctions VIP passes for flood appeal

Crowd at Splendour in the Grass 2016. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Each pass will have a reserve price of $500

The pic that could cost Khloe Kardashian $200k

Khloe Kardashian has admitted she "loves" watching porn, but doesn't think her family are famous purely because of her sister Kim Kardashian West's sex tape.

Khloe Kardashian has been slapped with a $A200,750 lawsuit

Silence of the Lambs director Jonathan Demme dies

Director Jonathan Demme, 73, has died of cancer. He is pictured here attending the premiere of "Song One" in New York.

TRIBUTES have poured in for the Oscar-winning director.

Bring me an Offer, Great FIRST HOME!!

39 Schultz Street, West Rockhampton 4700

House 3 1 1 $229,000

Situated only 100m from the Rockhampton Golf Course this family home is very affordable and priced to SELL. Enjoy a beautiful walk to the Botanical Gardens you...

Entertainers Delight!

21 Whistler Avenue, Yeppoon 4703

House 3 2 4 Offers Over...

If you love to entertain family and friends then look no further than this stunning home positioned on 1,330m2 offering multiple indoor & outdoor entertaining...

Owner Wants This SOLD!!!!

19A Main Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 5 2 1 $239,000

Looking for that original highset weatherboard home with extra space?? This home has a separate Granny Flat at the rear of the property offering you just that for...

Only $239,000 Ripe For The Picking!!

46 Jardine Street, West Rockhampton 4700

House 2 1 1 $239,000

NOW DOWN TO $239,000. The owner wants this gem SOLD! Come and take a look there is nothing to do, fully renovated this is a great first home or investment...

Luxury Home With Breathtaking Views

7 Haven Close, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 3 2 $669,000

Nestled in one of Rockhampton's exclusive estates, this luxurious home offers resort style living you've been looking for. Feel the serenity captivate as you pass...

Quality Built Lowset Brick in Prime Location

4 Ferndale Place, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $419,000

Make no mistake this property is on the market to sell. Positioned in a family friendly cul-de-sac with only three other homes you will not be disappointed. ...

THE ULTIMATE LIVING EXPERIENCE. $649,000

2 Laird Avenue, Norman Gardens 4701

House 5 2 4 $649,000

Experience the elation of finding that perfect home in a perfect location. This is one decision you’ll be glad that you made. Nestled in one of the most popular...

3 BEDS, 2 BATHS, 2 MASSIVE DECKS. FOREVER VIEWS. $319,000 NEG

2/34 Forbes Avenue, Frenchville 4701

Apartment 3 2 1 $319,000

THE VIEWS from both decks overlooking Rockhampton certainly have the WOW!!! WOW!!! Factor. This 3 Bedroom Townhouse in one of the most prestigious streets in...

NEW AT EDENBROOK!

2 Edenbrook Way, Parkhurst 4702

House 4 2 1 $495,000

You WILL be impressed!!! Definitely not just your average home. Attractive street presence, quality fit-out and a wide, wide 25M frontage with easy vehicle access...

Country Feel in the Heart of Wandal

58 Jones Street, Wandal 4700

House 3 1 1 $249,000

Here is your opportunity to own this charming home with stunning high ceilings throughout creating an open feel. This fantastic high-set house has a lot of...

Falling rents could spell doom for housing prices

What if I told you housing in Australia was getting cheaper?

PHOTOS: Inside an untouched $780k Coastal masterpiece

26 Lexington Dr, Lammermoor.

Sweeping majestic harbour and island views on offer

Suburbs hurting Rocky's property values revealed

Property, real estate, housing, suburb, August 2016

"LIMITED or no sales" in Rocky suburbs doing it tough hit prices.

Couple gets rich renovating run-down city homes

RENO RADICALS: Baden and Nelson Marino-Hall have turned three Toowoomba homes around for profit, saying the Garden City was a haven for renovators like themselves.

The couple has already turned around three homes

Townhouse pitch raises questions over 'high density'

BIG PLANS: Residents have a chance to offer their opinion on plans to build 42 townhouses at Raceview.

Developer plans 42 townhouses for Ipswich suburb

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!