Coast cars damaged in 'random' weekend vandalism

Nonie Heumiller's car was damaged after her 18th birthday party at Cawarral.

Nonie Heumiller's car was damaged after her 18th birthday party at Cawarral. Nonie Heumiller

FRIENDS and family came together on Saturday night to celebrate Nonie Heumiller's 18th birthday at Cawarral cricket grounds but on Sunday morning, her joyous occasion turned sour.

Ms Heumiller had decided to leave her car, that she'd only purchased this year, at the grounds.

When she returned the next morning, she found her car smashed up by heartless vandals.

The front windscreen was shattered, and the passenger side window had been completely destroyed.

Nonie Heumiller's car was damaged after her 18th birthday party at Cawarral. Nonie Heumiller

There was glass all through the car, a large dent in the back passenger side's door and dents and scratches over the bonnet.

Ms Heumiller had left cash on the floor of the car, but the vandals hadn't touched that.

She said it was another case of mindless vandalism, with no other motive than to cause damage.

Nonie Heumiller's car was damaged after her 18th birthday party at Cawarral. Nonie Heumiller

"Obviously I was upset. I called the police and insurance but I wasn't covered by insurance for vandalism,” Mr Heumiller said.

The 17-year-old - who turns 18 this week - will be out of pocket for the damage and unable to drive herself to work or university.

"It's really annoying. I can't do anything,” she said.

Nonie Heumiller's car was damaged after her 18th birthday party at Cawarral. Nonie Heumiller

Another victim of weekend vandalism, was Lammermoor man Ryan Shillington.

He woke up on Sunday morning to find a hole smashed in his car's back window.

An empty spirit bottle had been thrown through it, but the car was otherwise untouched.

Mr Shillington said the damage would cost him around $400 to replace the glass, not including the window's tinting or the scratches on the roof from the shards of the bottle that broke apart.

Yeppoon Police Station Acting Senior Sergeant Amanda Warby said the incidents were not believed to be related and police have no suspects or witnesses.

"We ask people to be vigilant, to lock their cars and their houses even when they're home,” Act Snr Sgt Warby said.

"Lock the front and back door and use security lights and CCTV if you're able to.

"Talk to your local member and join community groups for community safety.”

Ryan Shillington's car has a hole in the back window after a bottle was thrown through it on Saturday night. Ryan Shillington

She also encouraged locals to contact their local police station to arrange at home security audits and to discuss safety measures with residents.

"I would say there's not a spike in vehicle damage. It would happen to be random,” she said.

"Yeppoon is a fairly safe place to live, people just need to be vigilant about personal safety and to lock up their property.

"If you see something and it's urgent ring 000 and if it's not urgent call Police Link.”