Coast celebrates culture and community through Naidoc Week

CELEBRATING CULTURE: The Naidoc Week march gets under way.

THIS year's Naidoc Week is celebrating the formation of the Capricorn Coast Indigenous Mob after the group formed earlier this year and, with celebrations having already begun, it looks like a week for a whole community celebration.

Capricorn Indigenous Mob spokesperson Deanna Vea Vea said celebrations had been held on the coast for the past three years, continuing on from the work begun by Aunty Cindy Williams, who had now passed on.

"Aunty Cindy held Naidoc on walkabout events on the Capricorn Coast and Emu Park,” Deanna said.

"The formation of the group is about promoting, showcasing and highlighting Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture across the Capricorn Coast during Naidoc week.

"Our newly established banner symbolises the totems warrior for Coowonga, seagull for Yeppoon, crab for Keppel Sands, brolga for Joskeleigh, fern for Byfield, shell and nautical waves for the beaches and waters of the Capricorn Coast.”

Deanna was one of many who attended the official launch, complete with a march through Yeppoon, raising of the flags, smoking ceremony and dancers.

Naidoc Week is held from July 2-9 and began on Monday on the Coast with a symbolic march from Yeppoon Railway to Yeppoon Hall where Kim Warcon's indigenous art exhibition 'Gammo Dreams' was launched with a free morning tea.

An official opening was held at noon on Yeppoon Main Beach with a smoking ceremony, welcome to country, flag raising and guest speakers.

Celebrations continue with a symbolic march and festival on Saturday, July 8 from 10am beginning at the singing ship and making its way to Bell Park.

The festivities will include a smoking ceremony, welcome to country, guests speakers, dancers, artists, displays, Kupa-Mari, sausage sizzle, primary school Indigenous achievement awards.

Capricorn Coast Indigenous Mob is a not for profit organisation working with the Gawula Aboriginal Land Trust, Livingstone Shire Council, Bidigdii Health, Total Community Health, local indigenous Aunties (Elders), Bendigo Bank and is supported by local businesses.