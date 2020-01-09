Coast Cheerleaders to compete in USA

Aussie Cheer and Dance at the AASCF battles held on the Gold Coast.

Aussie Cheer and Dance at the AASCF battles held on the Gold Coast.

AUSSIE Cheer and Dance Bullets all girl Junior level 2 team have won a bid to compete at the Summit world championship competition in Orlando America in early May and are already hitting the training floor and the fundraising hard to do their region proud.

Aussie Cheer and Dance Owner Operator Julie Tickner said in order to compete in the world class competition teams first need to qualify and then as well as intensive training, comes the enormous expense of getting the team to the competition.

“The team will leave Australia on April 14 and return on May 6 and before competing will attend a training camp at California Allstars gym as well as training at Top Gun Gym in Orlando,” Ms Tickner said.

“The team will get to watch the best of the world’s best athletes in the Worlds Cheerleading competition which will show our athletes what they can achieve in their chosen sport.

“We will be staying at the Disney Resorts in Orlando with other athletes from the Americas, China, Japan and numerous other countries who will be represented at the competition.”

Ms Tickner said now the Olympics have recognised cheerleading as a sport, this experience will be fabulous life experience for all the athletes who attend.

“We have 14 athletes ranging from 10 -14yrs travelling without their parents or carers and two athletes travelling with parents,” she said.

“The athletes travelling without parents will learn to become very independent as they will be responsible for themselves (with the guidance of myself).

“They will get to meet other athletes from all over the world and make lifelong friends along with gaining some amazing memories.”

While this is a once in a lifetime experience for the young Capricorn Coast athletes, Ms Tickner said it comes at quite a large expense.

“In between training three times a week, our athletes have already begun their fundraising journey to make their dream a reality,” she said.

“The girls have been conducting regular car washes at Yeppoon Ian Weigh, fundraising at The Strand, Yeppoon Central, The Capricorn Tavern and the Railway Hotel with help from sponsors Micks Meats.

“Ian Weigh Toyota have been fabulous supplying all the car detailing products and equipment as well as the position to hold the weekly car washes.

“With travel, accommodation, competition fees, transfers and other travel expenses, it will cost around $6000 for each athlete to attend.

“We are trying to raise $2000 for each athlete to ease the burden on parents who will be paying the balance and we would welcome any sponsorship businesses can offer to help us facilitate this life changing opportunity for our young athletes.”

If you are interested in sponsoring the Aussie Cheer and Dance Bullets team, please contact Julie on 0419 760 123.

Athletes attending the world competition include:

Ruby Bevan

Alarah Edworthy

Sienna Prieto

Dominique Van Rensburg

Caitlin Ryan

Cate Plant

Savanah Smith

Indigo McCarthy

Ella Hills

Courtney Booth

Tayissa Grealy

Maggie Delugar

Lucy Clarke

Josie Saunders

Maddisyn Smits

Mia Geissmann