Coast cheerleaders' trip of a lifetime a dream come true

AUSSIE CHEER: The day of the competition in the United States.

AUSSIE Cheer and Dance Diamond athletes have returned from their World Summit competition in Orlando, America, more worldly wise and with memories that will remain with them for the rest of their lives.

Aussie Cheer coach Julie Tickner said she didn't know where to start when asked about the highlights of the trip.

"There were so many highlights in the competition, the training in world-class gyms leading up to the competition and the sheer experience over the course of the three weeks we were in America,” Julie said.

"There were 34 teams in our athletes' section, 15 of them American teams - that is around 850 athletes our team competed against.

"They did extremely well but unfortunately didn't make it to finals due to a loss of two points for something that is not penalised in Australian competition.

Limo ride.

"There were another 22 teams who also didn't make the finals.

"We now know better and are determined to win a bid to go back and show them what we can do.

Aussie Cheer's Nysha Costelloe with members of US team Kelly's Girls.

"Our team did themselves, Aussie Cheer, Yeppoon and Australia proud, both in the competition and in the way they conducted themselves.”

Leading up to the competition, the team trained at two world-class gyms, California Allstars and Top Gun, and watched the World Championships competition.

Julie said the team got to see how Americans live and were thrilled to experience a fanboat ride at Boggy Creek Gator Park in Orlando, shopped at Walmart, tried In and Out takeaway food and went sightseeing on a double-decker bus on the 'wrong' side of the road.

The athletes trained at Top Gun in Orlando the day before the competition.

"Our athletes got to meet some of their cheer idols and made lifelong friends with others who are as passionate about the sport as they are,” she said.

"We were away for three weeks and in the entire time our team were on their best behaviour, helping each other and looking after each other. I am so proud of these fabulous young people and I am thrilled to have shared this wonderful experience with them.

The team on Venice Beach.

"Each and every member of the team has grown so much.

"They have gained knowledge of what it takes to be a world-class athlete, they have honed their skill sets with the help of world-class trainers such as American Robert Scianna from California Allstars, who has come to Australia twice to help train our athletes, and they learned a little about the world outside Australia.”

As a special treat, Julie secretly hired a stretch limousine to transport the team to their World Summit competition.

World winners Smoed are from California Allstars Gym where the Aussies trained.

"I knew they would all be nervous so I hired the limo to take their minds off the competition and settle their nerves. They were so excited, the ride was not something any of them had experienced before so it definitely worked.”

Julie and the team thanked all the people and businesses who helped to make the team's dream come true.