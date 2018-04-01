Coast community opens heart for sick Yeppoon boy

Fred Ramsay was diagnosed with a rare disease the day before his first birthday and the community have rallied to help his family in his fight.

Fred Ramsay was diagnosed with a rare disease the day before his first birthday and the community have rallied to help his family in his fight. Tiffany Jade Photography

THE day before his first birthday, Lisa Pyper took her son Fred to find out the results of a genetics test and by that afternoon his future became uncertain.

The Yeppoon mum of three boys noticed her bundle of joy had "always had a few issues since birth” but never expected Fred to have a rare illness.

Fred was diagnosed with the rare genetic syndrome, Phelan Mc Dermid or P-MS- prevalent in every 2.5 to 10 people out of every million.

People with P-MS typically have moderate to severe developmental and intellectual impairment and most do not acquire functional language.

Fred may never walk, run or jump. He may never talk or communicate effectively. His parents may never hear him say mum or dad.

Before Fred's diagnosis, Lisa and her husband, Michael Ramsay were constantly back and forth with doctors about Fred's sleep problems and slowed mental development.

From left: Harry Pyper, Lisa Pyper, Michael Ramsay, Fred Ramsay and Jacob Pyper. Contributed

It wasn't until March 16 they finally got an answer even their specialist was stumped on.

"I was in shock when they told me, I was there on my own because I never expected it to be anything serious,” Lisa said.

"I couldn't ask any questions because nobody knew anything about it.”

Despite this heartbreaking news Lisa, 39, said Fred's characteristics "all made sense now”.

"He has a very gentle nature and likes to sit and just observe everything,” Lisa, a child youth mental health officer said.

"He's very placid and loving but has a bit of character as well.

"Our day-to-day lives haven't changed, we just carry on, but we just don't know what the future holds and that's the scariest thing.”

Photos View Photo Gallery

In the first weeks after Fred's diagnosis, the family were in the stages of researching the best actions for Fred's health.

His development is currently on par with a seven-month-old.

As both Lisa and Michael are New Zealand born, Fred isn't considered an Australian citizen, therefore not eligible for government funding or NDIS assistance.

But intensive developmental programs in Sydney, neurologist appointments in Brisbane and costly immigration fight fees come at a hefty price.

Close friend and work mate, Stacey Hagedorn saw the families struggle and rallied the small community together, blowing Lisa away.

Lisa Pyper with her son Fred Ramsay who was diagnosed with a rare disease the day before his first birthday. Tiffany Jade Photography

More than $8000 has already been raised through fundrasing pages and private donations to ensure Fred's future was in safe hands, even after his parents were gone.

"Never in a million years would we think one of our children would end up with a disability,” Lisa said.

"We have been really struggling with the grief of the news but the support has made it a lot easier knowing we aren't alone.”

Moving to Yeppoon in 2012, Lisa was thankful for the generosity of strangers as well as clubs like Cap Coast Crossfit, Ready 24 Gym, Tiffany Jade Photography and Devine Dance and Drama Yeppoon who have also donated time and fundrasiers.

"We are a private family but knew we had to put him first, so it's been hard to accept things but have learnt to do what's best for Fred,” she said.

To donate to Fred's Fight, click here.