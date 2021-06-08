Coast company faces fresh breach for ‘unapproved’ hotel

Direct Rentals director Adam Thomas says he was unaware his company was breaching council rules by co-ordinating short-stay accommodation at the Sea Breeze apartment building in Mooloolaba.

Direct Rentals director Adam Thomas says he was unaware his company was breaching council rules by co-ordinating short-stay accommodation at the Sea Breeze apartment building in Mooloolaba.

A short term letting company has copped a fresh breach notice from Sunshine Coast Council for running an unapproved hotel in an up-market apartment building.

Direct Hotels boss Adam Thomas said he was unaware his company was breaching planning rules by co-ordinating short-term letting at the Sea Breeze building in Mooloolaba.

The Brisbane Road building has 24 two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartments over nine floors with views of the beach.

Property developer Des Forrester was given council approval in 2016 to build it.

The body corporate of Sea Breeze in Mooloolaba has been issued a show cause notice for breaching short-term letting restrictions by acting as an unapproved hotel.

The council issued a show cause notice on March 30 to the building's body corporate.

It says a condition of the building's 2016 development approval is that it not be used for short-term letting.

The body corporate was asked to show cause why it shouldn't be issued with an enforcement notice.

A letter from the council says it received "several written complaints" about short-term letting at Sea Breeze.

The notice also stated that a council officer had visited the site and noted that an advertising device had been erected on the building stating Direct Hotels.

The body corporate was warned that fines of up to $600,525 were applicable for contravening a development approval, unlawful use of a premise and carrying out assessable development without permit.

It comes after another of Mr Thomas's related companies, Direct Rentals, was issued a breach notice for unapproved short-stay letting at a Maroochydore apartment building.

A breach notice was issued in September last year for his company's co-ordination of stays at The Rhythm on Beach.

Direct Rentals responded by lodging a development application with the council seeking approval to turn 23 units in the Maroochydore building into short-term accommodation.

It has taken a similar approach at Mooloolaba.

﻿Direct Rentals lodged a development application within weeks of receiving the Sea Breeze breach notice to allow short-term letting at 13 units.

Unlike the Rhythm on Beach complex at Maroochydore, the Sea Breeze application says Direct Hotels has full support of the building's body corporate committee.

Mr Thomas said changes to council's planning scheme had left him unaware his company was breaching rules.

"Under the old … scheme, there was one approval for residential, being both short stay and permanent residency," Mr Thomas said.

"Under the new plan, buildings established or approved under that plan and after that period of time, had to apply as a developer for both.

"If they don't, then an owner can apply for the code assessable change of use and under both plans, short stay is an approved use."

Mr Thomas said approval was given for residential use on both buildings.

"There was no comment stating 'not short-term accommodation'," he said.

"We were under the assumption this use was consistent with the prior scheme.

"We're not developers, we're building and letting managers and in both cases, the business we bought which is the caretaking and letting agreements entered into both defined the letting rights to be 'permanent and short stay'.

"These agreements were disclosed to all owners of both buildings."

Direct Hotels has applied for permission to let units in the Sea Breeze apartment building on a short-stay basis.

A Sunshine Coast Council spokeswoman said the council worked with landowners to either seek the necessary approvals or provide an appropriate time frame for the use to cease.

"In response to the compliance action undertaken by council, the applicant has undertaken reasonable steps to address the non-compliances identified via the lodgement of a material change of use development application," she said.

The spokeswoman said the council could issue fines or take enforcement action if Direct Hotels did not proceed with its short-stay application or if it was refused.

"As with all development applications, this application will be thoroughly assessed on its individual merits," she said.

As the application has been deemed code-assessable with no public notification or consultation required.