Coast councillor calls for apology after SSM 'discrimination'

Livingstone Shire Councillor Adam Belot is running again in the upcoming local government election. Photo Contributed / The Capricorn Coast Mirror

LIVINGSTONE councillor Adam Belot is calling for a public apology to the shire's residents after he says council got it wrong in handling same-sex marriage requests.

Cr Belot said the recent decision for Livingstone Shire Council to not support the no vote's request, having previously supported the yes vote, was inconsistent and "discriminating.”

In the wake of the latest council meeting, Cr Belot said council had refused a proposal to change the light colour configuration at Wreck Point to pink and blue, representing the no vote.

Cr Adam Belot talks with a resident at the Wreck Point consultation on Sunday. Matthew Mansfield

Following a meeting with Capricorn Coast Equality Alliance and Livingstone Shire Council in August, a decision was made to to display the lights on rainbow to raise awareness for marriage equality in Yeppoon.

Cr Belot said he took the issue to council on behalf of community members for the no vote, but they hadn't been given a fair go. .

He claims council was not considerate of its Corporate Plan, Inclusive Community Policy and Anti Discrimination Act which includes several codes such as facilitating "diverse aspirations” and "valuing all people in the community in order to develop an integrated, equitable community.”

COLOUR CLASH: Wreck Point is a blaze of colour that's setting opinions on fire in Livingstone Shire Council.

Cr Belot said when the opposing group asked to colour the lights symbolic to their beliefs, no action had been taken which he believed was out of step with the council's Principles of the Local Government Act.

"To support one group and not the other is contrary,” he said.

"In simple terms, people want leaders who are 'fair dinkum'.”

Cr Belot said to ensure the system of local government was accountable, they must provide decisions which were consistent with the local government principles and a democratic representation that is socially inclusive.

Cr Belot is moving a Notice of Motion and Questions on Notice to be included in the next Livingstone Shire Council meeting on October 31.

Previously, Mayor Bill Ludwig clarified there was a discussion among councillors, not an official vote, about the matter.

He said the majority of councillors, during that discussion, reaffirmed that council's position should remain neutral.

"Cr Belot is entitled to express his personal opinion on this matter,” Cr Ludwig said.

"The Notice of Motion will be listed for consideration at council's next general meeting.”