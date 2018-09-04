Menu
TRANSPARENT: Livingstone Shire Councillor Adam Belot wants more freedom to talk to the media.
Council News

Coast councillor pushes for more freedom to speak at meeting

by Christine Mckee
4th Sep 2018 6:28 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GREATER freedom to speak to the media has been a running issue for Livingstone Shire councillor Adam Belot since being elected in 2014.

At today's general meeting, he has submitted a notice of motion to undertake a review of the council's media policy, its guidelines, roles and responsibilities.

Cr Belot said councillors needed more participation and freedom to interact with the media and the community in a meaningful and constructive manner.

Councillors are expected to comment on their portfolios if requested by the mayor, but Cr Belot believes the policy is restrictive and not conducive to transparency.

Next year's show holiday is also on today's agenda.

Last year's change to Friday, instead of the traditional Thursday holiday is once again recommended to allow residents of Livingstone to attend Rockhampton Show, so next year's Yeppoon Show holiday is likely to be on Friday, June 14.

The council's 2017-19 operational plan will be tabled this morning.

The operational plan identified programs, activities and targets for the council to deliver within the financial year in order to progress implementation of the Corporate Plan 2014-2019.

An annual performance review of the 2017-2018 operational plan showed 74.7 per cent of targets were achieved within the financial year.

And what do you do if you have a complaint about the CEO?

This morning's meeting starts at 9am at Lagoon Place, Yeppoon.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

