Cr John Connolly.
News

Coast councillor quiet about Wallabies coaching rumours

Scott Sawyer
by
26th Nov 2018 4:35 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MOOLOOLABA councillor and former Wallabies coach John Connolly has kept tight-lipped about whether he would take charge again.

Cr Connolly, who was elected to replace former Deputy Mayor Chris Thompson in Division 4 in 2016, had his name floated as a replacement for Michael Cheika, the current Wallabies coach who is facing more and more criticism of his reign.

It's understood Cr Connolly had been flattered by the rumours but he quickly refused to comment when asked.

There are only four, possibly five, Test matches remaining before the next World Cup and Michael Cheika has come under fire after winning only four of 13 internationals this year.

The calls for Cheika's head had grown louder before The Australian's Wayne Smith put forward Cr Connolly's name as a suitable interim replacement.

In 25 games in charge Cr Connolly won 64 per cent of games, the fourth best of all Wallabies coaches.

