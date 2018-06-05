Coast councillors back residents in fight for better support

LIVINGSTONE Shire councillors Adam Belot and Glenda Mather are fully supporting Lake Mary residents over their concerns on the Tropical Bloom festival.

Cr Belot has fully endorsed the petition, telling The Morning Bulletin he felt it was necessary for him to lodge it with council.

Cr Belot said it was his personal opinion to support the highlighted issues of noise, dust and road conditions.

"I am very supportive of events we do have in the Capricorn Coast and Livingstone Shire Council is proactive in supporting our community.

"However, when residents raise concerns like the Lake Mary residents have, I believe I have the responsibility and I owe it to those people to log this petition in an effort to try and bring about better management for better outcomes,” he said.

The coast councillor said residents have every right to be express their concerns.

"They are supportive of the event, it is not for the event to be closed down but for reasonable management,” Cr Belot said.

"As a community representative that is the very least I can do on behalf of Lake Mary residents.”

Livingstone Shire Councillor Adam Belot is fighting for the rights of Lake Mary residents. Jessica Christie

Cr Belot said he is hoping the petition is well received from councillors.

"More importantly it is the action that comes from the petition,” he said.

"Council needs to have a good look at the event.

"Resources can be utilised to minimise the impacts.

"I look forward to raising this matter to councillors for their consideration.

"It is a real issue with a real problem that needs to be taken seriously.”

Councillor Mather is also backing the petition, tabling it as a a notice of motion at the council meeting.

In her notice of motion letter, Cr Mather states "previous events have caused considerable adverse impacts on the residents in the closest vicinity to the festivals - namely dust, noise and unwanted two-legged nocturnal intruders”.

Cr Mather further states "the extraordinary traffic on Lake Mary has caused considerable damage to the road, and locals have to wait unreasonable time before road repairs were carried out”.