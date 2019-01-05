Menu
CROC SIGHTINGS: A 3.8m crocodile caught in the Mary River in 2013. A DES spokesman said none of last year's sightings were confirmed.
Coast croc reports 'not confirmed', State Govt says

5th Jan 2019 12:00 AM
CROCODILE sightings on the Fraser Coast were unable to be confirmed after investigation, according the the state's environment department.

It follows the State Government's Queensland Crocodile Management Plan report revealing where residents believed they had seen crocodiles around the region last year.

A Department of Environment and Science spokesman said any crocodile found in the Fraser Coast, identified within Zone F of the Plan, was automatically targeted for removal.

Zone F includes all waterways south of the Boyne River.

The spokesman said the Fraser Coast was considered an "atypical habitat zone" as "it is an area not considered typical habitat for crocodiles."

"After two crocodiles were removed from the Mary River in 2013 and 2014, DES has investigated a number of reported sightings," the spokesman said.

"Investigations have not confirmed the presence of any further crocodiles on the Fraser Coast."

Two 'problem' crocodiles were repeatedly spotted in the Mary River in 2013 and 2014 and were later captured and relocated by wildlife officers.

Crocodile sightings can be reported to Croc Watch on 1300 130 372.

