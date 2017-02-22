Coast crocodile shock in popular Yeppoon creek

YEPPOON rugby league Seagulls president David Hiscox says he believes there's a croc lurking in Yeppoon's Ross Ck.

Mr Hiscox phoned The Morning Bulletin today concerned, after hearing deep growling sounds that are matched to a crocodile's call, coming from the edge of the creek at Webb Park.

David Hiscox Photo Sharyn O'Neill / The Morning Bulletin ROK220311svox2 Sharyn O'Neill

He said he and a few other members were standing out on the clubhouse deck last night around 7.45pm when they heard the unusual and loud sounds.

Mr Hiscox contacted the Department of Environment and Heritage Protection this morning to inform them, and said authorities were taking a look at the site today.

"They said they would be putting signs up at the park," Mr Hiscox said.

"We have young kids playing right near that area so I'm pretty concerned."

Mr Hiscox said this was the first time he'd ever had a possible croc issue but had been told by older club members, there had been sightings in the past.