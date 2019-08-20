Dad ‘may never walk again’ after head-on crash

THERE are fears the Gold Coast truck driver who was involved in a head-on crash will never be able to walk again.

Ben Nickell, 33, from Coomera, was driving home from work when a collision occurred with a car on Main Myrtletown Road in Pinkenba, in Brisbane's North about 1.45pm on Friday.

Mr Nickell was in the truck for about 45 minutes until emergency services could free him.

The sole occupant of the car, who is believed to be a male foreign national, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ben Nickell, his partner Cassy Hewitt Scott with their three children.

The car he was driving was almost completely destroyed.

Mr Nickell was transported to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital with serious leg injuries.

His co-worker, Jesse Langwoods, 23, who was a passenger in the truck was transported with minor injuries.

Mr Nickell supports his partner of 14 years, Cassy Hewitt Scott, and their three children under the age of three by running his own concrete business NickellCrete Development.

Ms Hewitt Scott told the Bulletin yesterday there is a "possibility" he may not be able to walk again.

"Doctors did say if he did he will never be able to walk the same again. He will always have a limp," she said.

The front of the truck Ben Nickell was driving.

The car which was completely crushed in the crash. Picture: Thomas Morgan

"He's got more operations and needing skin grafts.

"I haven't processed it yet. There's going to be a long, long road to recovery."

She is unsure of when her partner will be able to return to work

"I'm going to assume (he is going to be out of work) for months and months. It hasn't really been spoken about but he has lots of surgeries ahead of him."

Mr Nickell has been described as "very fit", spending his free time training at Helensvale's Fight World.

Ben Nickell recovering in hospital after a head-on truck and car crash.

It is unsure if he will be able to walk again, and if he can — doctors say it is unlikely he will be able to walk “the same”.

Danijel Baresic, who works at the training centre, started a GoFundMe page to help the family of five.

"I've spoken to him every day since the accident," he said.

"He just had a five hour operation yesterday. He'd broken both of his legs.

"(Ms Hewitt Scott) had tears in her eyes (when I spoke to her).

"He's the man to feed the family. He's got three girls at home."

The page has since raised more than $1700 from more than 19 people in 24 hours.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

To donate, visit www.gofundme.com/b8695-good-man-down