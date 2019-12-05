Mumma dog gives birth on beach, in a van and at the vets

A man took his best gurl dog for a walk a hugely popular beach, then puppa sat down on the sand and the puppies began to appear.

A man took his best gurl dog for a walk a hugely popular beach, then puppa sat down on the sand and the puppies began to appear.

BRENDAN Warlow took his three dogs for a stroll around Tallebudgera Creek at 4.30am this morning.

He was still there on dark after having to play midwife for 12 hours.

One of Mr Warlow's dogs, blue bandog Violet, gave birth to 11 puppies. The last was delivered at 5pm. One died.

Violet the bandog's litter of puppies were delivered during a walk with owner Brendan Warlow at Tallebudgera Creek, Gold Coast

Violet was a few weeks shy of her due date.

"We had just parked and she just stood up all of a sudden and jumped out of the back of the van," said Mr Warlow, who was visiting from Brisbane.

"She was there in the park going into labour giving birth almost immediately.

"It was as much of a shock to me as it was to her I think.

Violet was at Tallebudgera Creek when she unexpectedly went into labour.

"I couldn't move her so I grabbed a dog blanket from the van and was trying to set up a little shelter for her with the camping table."

Violet had another four puppies before Mr Warlow was able to move her back to the van.

"I thought, 'all right, you can wreck my camping van I guess'."

"Her fifth pup was a still born. I was trying to resuscitate it. I went on YouTube trying to see how to give it a heart massage - I had to try to get her to a vet."

Violet is tired after a long day of giving birth.

A family walking through the park offered to help look after Mr Warlow's other dogs while he took the new litter and Violet to safety.

"They only spoke Portuguese so we had to communicate through sign language and they said they would wait there with the dogs for me.

"I was so lucky they were walking past."

The 11 puppies were born either in the van or at the vet clinic.

"It has been a bit of an ordeal. I am still trying to work out how I am going to get them all home to Brisbane. Another friend might have to come down and pick the other dogs up.

"I would probably give myself a seven out of 10 as a midwife. I'll be glad when its all over.

"So will poor Violet I think."